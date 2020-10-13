HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

LumiNola via Getty Images All the best Prime Day 2020 vacuum deals from Amazon, Target and Walmart.

When it comes to cleaning day, you definitely don’t want a vacuum that doesn’t get all the dust around the house. There are vacuums that just suck, which makes cleaning take up too much time.

If your vacuum just isn’t working like it used to, you might be searching for one that’ll do its job, without missing any spots. And it’s the perfect time to pick a new one out — Amazon’s Prime Day has officially arrived, bringing with it competitive Prime Day sales from other major retailers like Walmart and Target.

Our shopping editors have been busy searching through the sites to find the best deals for Prime Day that you can’t miss out on, including AirPods for for the lowest prices we’ve ever seen.

There’s lots of tech on sale right now and that includes vacuums from beloved brands like Dyson, Hoover, Dirt Devil and iRobot if you want one that’ll swept your space with just one touch. Out of all the vacuum markdowns we’ve seen, the top two deals include this Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Vacuum that’s now $400 (usually it’s $550) and version of the iRobot Roomba that was $449 and is now $299.

In case you don’t know, Prime Day is the biggest sale that Amazon holds each year. Usually held in July but posted this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Day is running for two days this year, from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14. There will be lots of sales running throughout the event on everything from cookware to Apple deals. It’s available to shop by Amazon Prime members.

From vacuums that are perfect for picking up pet hair that seems to be everywhere to ones that won’t take up room if you’re in a small space, we’ve rounded up all the best Prime Day vacuum deals worth checking out. And check back soon since we’re updating this list with more deals as we hear of them.