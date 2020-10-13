HuffPost Finds

The Best Prime Day 2020 Vacuum Deals So You Don't Miss A Spot

There are major markdowns on Dyson, Hoover, Dirt Devil and iRobot vacuums this Prime Day.

All the best Prime Day 2020 vacuum deals from <a href="https://amzn.to/2GUyz9V" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Amazon</a>, <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2055067/81938/2092?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2F&amp;subid1=5&amp;subid2=primedaytargetdeals&amp;subid3=vacuums" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Target</a> and <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2055067/565706/9383?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2F&amp;subid1=5&amp;subid2=primedaywalmartdeals&amp;subid3=vacuums" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Walmart</a>.
When it comes to cleaning day, you definitely don’t want a vacuum that doesn’t get all the dust around the house. There are vacuums that just suck, which makes cleaning take up too much time.

If your vacuum just isn’t working like it used to, you might be searching for one that’ll do its job, without missing any spots. And it’s the perfect time to pick a new one out — Amazon’s Prime Day has officially arrived, bringing with it competitive Prime Day sales from other major retailers like Walmart and Target.

There’s lots of tech on sale right now and that includes vacuums from beloved brands like Dyson, Hoover, Dirt Devil and iRobot if you want one that’ll swept your space with just one touch. Out of all the vacuum markdowns we’ve seen, the top two deals include this Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Vacuum that’s now $400 (usually it’s $550) and version of the iRobot Roomba that was $449 and is now $299.

In case you don’t know, Prime Day is the biggest sale that Amazon holds each year. Usually held in July but posted this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Day is running for two days this year, from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14. There will be lots of sales running throughout the event on everything from cookware to Apple deals. It’s available to shop by Amazon Prime members.

From vacuums that are perfect for picking up pet hair that seems to be everywhere to ones that won’t take up room if you’re in a small space, we’ve rounded up all the best Prime Day vacuum deals worth checking out. And check back soon since we’re updating this list with more deals as we hear of them.

Here are the best Prime Day 2020 vacuum deals:

1
Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordfree Vacuum
Target
Originally $380, get it now for $280 at Target.
2
Shark ION Robot Vacuum AV751 Wi-Fi Connected
Amazon
Originally $220, get it now for $150 at Amazon.
3
Hoover WindTunnel Air Steerable Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Target
Originally $190, get it now for $120 at Target.
4
Dirt Devil QuickFlip Wet/Dry Cordless Hand Vacuum Cleaner
Walmart
Originally $54, get it now for $40 at Walmart.
5
iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity
Walmart
Originally $330, get it now for $244 at Walmart.
6
Dyson Slim Ball Animal Upright Vacuum
Target
Originally $350, get it now for $200 at Target.
7
Shark Rotator Freestyle Cordless Stick Vacuum
Walmart
Originally $100, get it now for $80 at Walmart.
8
ionVac Robot Vacuum
Walmart
Originally $180, get it now for $99 at Walmart.
9
Hoover WindTunnel Max Capacity Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Target
Originally $130, get it now for $100 at Target.
10
Tineco A11 Hero Cordless Lightweight Stick/Handheld Vacuum
Amazon
Originally $260, get it now for $181 at Amazon.
11
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Vacuum
Dyson
Originally $550, get it now for $400 at Dyson.
12
Tineco A10 Hero Cordless Stick/Handheld Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
Originally $200, get it now for $150 at Amazon.
13
iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum
Walmart
Originally $379, get it now for $224 at Walmart.
14
Bissell CleanView Allergen Pet Upright Vacuum
Target
Originally $180, get it now for $140 at Target.
15
Tineco iFLOOR3 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum
Amazon
Originally $300, get it now for $210 at Amazon .
16
Ecovacs DEEBOT N79S Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Max Power Suction
Amazon
Originally $250, get it now for $200 at Amazon.
17
Dyson V8 Animal Pro+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson
Originally $450, get it now for $350 at Dyson.
18
Tineco A10 Spartan Cordless Vacuum
Walmart
Originally $170, get it now for $130 at Walmart.
19
iRobot Roomba e6 (6134) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
Walmart
Originally $449, get it now for $299 at Walmart.
20
Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson
Originally $400, get it now for $350 at Dyson.
21
Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum
Target
Originally $220, get it now for $150 at Target.
