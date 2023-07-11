Amazon

Roborock S7+ robot vacuum and mop

This robot vacuum and sonic mop has Bluetooth connective capabilities and pairs with an app that creates accurate maps of your home and allows you to do anything from schedule cleaning times to set customized cleaning modes depending on the room. It utilizes superior suction and a multidirectional anti-tangle floating brush to pick up debris from hardwood floors and carpets, and the mop function scrubs floors up to 3,000 times per minute. It also self-detects when it's near a carpet during the mopping mode to avoid getting carpets wet. The vacuum intuitively self-empties once it's inside the dock, which is outfitted with a multi-stage filtration system that prevents dust particles from escaping and doesn't need to be emptied for up to 120 days.