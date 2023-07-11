If Amazon Prime Day does one thing right, it’s sales on vacuum cleaners, those invaluable cleaning tools that everyone needs to help maintain a crumb-, hair- and mess-free home.
This year, the discount lineup doesn’t disappoint and is filled with everything from robot vacuums with intuitive cleaning power to wet-and-dry vacs that clean while they suction.
Keep scrolling to find the options that we believe are the best Prime Day deals from some of the best known vacuum brands out there.
Don’t forget to sign up for Amazon Prime to take the most advantage of these deals. As a member, you’ll get benefits and deals on fast shipping, streaming TV and movies, grocery rewards, and so much more.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices change quickly on Prime Day, but our team is working to keep stories as up-to-date as possible. Keep checking back to see the latest pricing and product updates as deals rotate.
Levoit cordless stick vac
This vac from Levoit is different from other stick vacuums because of its ergonomic, and fully bendable design that makes it easier to clean tight corners and reach under low-standing furniture. It offers an auto-mode function that automatically adjusts the suction power based on the level of debris and the top section detaches to become a hand-held motorized brush that's effective for removing pet hair, dander and more from soft surfaces.
Dreametech P10 cordless vacuum
Lightweight and versatile, this cord-free vacuum can switch from a traditional stick design to a handheld vacuum using several of the included multi-functional brushes like the crevice nozzle, 2-in-1 brush and V-shaped anti-tangle roller brush. It uses a 130W brushless motor and a five layer filtration system to provide powerful suction at three different speeds that can easily be adjusted using the LED display screen.
Roborock Dyad Pro wet and dry vacuum
Using dual roller motors and a multi-roller cleaning head, the Roborock Dyad can clean both wet and dry messes simultaneously, while intuitively sensing how much suction power or water flow is needed for a particular mess. It also utilizes effective edge-to-edge cleaning that captures debris even along the edges of walls. Maintenance is a breeze thanks to the Dyad's noiseless and heated self-drying mode that prevents any lingering odors.
Hoover WindTunnel corded vacuum
Hoover's classic corded vacuum uses a "wind tunnel" form of suction power that promises to be powerful and long-lasting on a variety of hard floors and carpet types. It uses a standard and bagless HEPA filter to effectively capture dust particles and it comes with multipurpose attachments and cleaning tools to reach corners, crevices, stairs and more.
Roborock S7+ robot vacuum and mop
This robot vacuum and sonic mop has Bluetooth connective capabilities and pairs with an app that creates accurate maps of your home and allows you to do anything from schedule cleaning times to set customized cleaning modes depending on the room. It utilizes superior suction and a multidirectional anti-tangle floating brush to pick up debris from hardwood floors and carpets, and the mop function scrubs floors up to 3,000 times per minute. It also self-detects when it's near a carpet during the mopping mode to avoid getting carpets wet. The vacuum intuitively self-empties once it's inside the dock, which is outfitted with a multi-stage filtration system that prevents dust particles from escaping and doesn't need to be emptied for up to 120 days.
Shark IZ363HT anti-allergen cordless vacuum
This lightweight cordless stick vac with four detailing attachments is perfect for pet owners and makes cleaning hard-to-reach areas an absolute breeze. The streamlined design, precision handheld feature and PowerFins technology make this one of Shark’s most versatile and easy-to-maneuver vacuum options. Its accelerated suction power and complete seal technology promises that dust, allergens and dander are safely trapped so you won’t breathe them in.
Black+Decker cordless Dustbuster
This classic Dustbuster by Black+Decker has over 29,600 five-star ratings on Amazon and uses cyclonic action to spin dust and debris away from the filter, supplying consistently strong suction power. The wide mouth is great for scooping up large messes, and two included attachment tools allow for greater cleaning versatility.
Shark Rotator professional lift-away vacuum
Compatible with a number of surfaces, this professional-grade upright vacuum from Shark offers lift-away functionality and multiple attachments to clean everything from curtains to lampshades to mattresses to area rugs. It works with a HEPA filter to effectively trap and seal all the dust and allergens inside the bagless dust chamber.
Shark AV911S EZ robot vacuum
This programmable vacuum by Shark has a powerful suction filter and a self-cleaning brush roll that won’t get stuck and tangled with hair. It conducts methodical, row-by-row cleaning sessions, and if needs to be recharged mid-clean, the vacuum returns itself to the charging dock and then resumes cleaning at the last place it left off. You can command your Shark IQ robot by using the app or voice commands, and it will floor-map your home, navigate specific rooms and even schedule regular cleanings for the most effortless vacuum experience you have ever had.
Shark AV2610WA AI Ultra 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop
Using a combination of sonic mopping and powerful suction, this 2-in-1 robot vacuum scrubs floors up to 100 times per minute to tackle even stuck-on messes. It also uses blasts of air to clear debris from crevices and corners throughout your home. After completing its precision grid cleaning, it automatically returns to its bagless and self-emptying charging base that holds up to 60 days' worth of debris.
Shark WandVac cordless hand vacuum
Compact enough to sit on your countertop for instant crumb-busting in the kitchen or quickly vacuuming the car, this cordless wand from Shark has a high-speed brushless motor and powerful suction. You can empty the dustbin with the single touch of a button, and the sleek charging dock is designed for quick access and fast power.
Bissell Pet Hair Eraser vacuum
Ideal for allergy sufferers or pet owners, this bagless upright turbo vacuum cleaner has a smart seal allergen system to lock away dust and dander. A tangle-free brush roll eliminates annoying hair wrap and a cyclonic pet hair spooling system allows for a hands-free disposal. You can also expect tidy storage thanks to the automatic cord rewind feature that rolls up 27 inches of cord at the push of a button.
Bissell CrossWave wet-and-dry vacuum and mop
Vacuum and wash a variety of surfaces from carpets to laminate flooring, all at the same time, with this corded wet vacuum mop by Bissell. Its dual tanks keep the cleaning formula separate from dirty water, and an integrated pet hair strainer prevents sink clogging. There's also a self-cleaning function that operates at the touch of a button to help maintain the vacuum's cleaning performance. This particular kit comes with two replacement rollers and bottles of cleaning solution.
Samsung Jet 60 Flex cordless stick vacuum
Compatible with a number of floor surfaces, this complete cordless vacuum set from Samsung uses a five-layer cyclonic filtration system that captures everything from invisible allergens to large debris while also optimizing airflow to prevent any clogs. The five included attachments allow you to clean virtually any area of your home like stairs, furniture and high vents, and an including cleaning and charging station automatically empties the dust bin for easy maintenance.
Lefant 2-in-1 robot vacuum cleaner and mop
This small but mighty robot mop and vacuum by Lefant features a powerful three-stage tangle-free suction to avoid hair entanglements and floor scratching, and a bilateral brush helps reach debris in corners and along walls. Sensors detect obstacles like furniture and drop-offs, while also self-adjusting to different types of floors. The mop kit includes two kinds of pad attachments that are compatible with a number of hard floors.
Hoover OnePwr Blade cordless stick vacuum
The Hoover OnePwr Blade cordless stick vacuum uses dual cyclonic suction that continuously captures fine particles and a microfiber hard floor nozzle for larger debris. Compatible with all floor types, this versatile vacuum also comes with four attachments, including a motorized pet hair tool, in order to clean furniture, tight corners, hard-to-reach shelves and the tops of fan blades.
Eufy RoboVac G30 vacuum
This smart and ultra-quiet vacuum has over 8,500 five-star ratings on Amazon and features a slimmer design compared to most robot vacs on the market, making storage easier and cleaning beneath tight spaces possible. It has a BoostIQ technology that automatically senses when more power suction is needed to provide the most effective clean possible. Compatible with both hardwood floors and medium-pile carpets, the RoboVac uses a path tracking sensor to navigate your home accurately and address the areas that need the most cleaning.
Shark Navigator Lift-Away vacuum
Using powerful suction and swivel steering, the Shark Navigator can deep-clean multiple surfaces, and a brush-roll shut-off feature allows you to instantly switch from deep carpet cleaning to gentle bare floor cleaning. It has a detachable pod and nozzle for cleaning upholstery or beneath furniture, and a HEPA filter traps dust and allergens inside the vacuum cleaner.
Bissell Little Green carpet and upholstery cleaner
Possibly one of the most adored Bissell products on the market, this portable and multi-purpose carpet and upholstery cleaner has close to 47,000 five-star-ratings on Amazon and effectively removes tough stains through a combination of suction and spraying power. Plus, you don’t have to worry about manually cleaning the scrubbing stain tool as it has a self-cleaning function to save you time and effort.
Dyson Cyclone cordless vacuum
Lightweight, portable and versatile, this cordless multi-surface vacuum by Dyson has three cleaning modes that are optimized for whatever cleaning task. It offers up to 60 minutes of cleaning time per charge and has an advanced whole-machine filtration system that traps 99.99% of unwanted particles and expels cleaner air. The anti-tangle conical brush bar removes long hair and pet hair from a number of surfaces, and the vacuum comes with five different attachments and Dyson accessories.
iRobot Roomba j6+ self-emptying and smart-mapping vacuum
This Roomba by iRobot is ideal for pet hair, features a longer battery life than other models and has a bagless and automatic self-emptying base that can hold up to 60 days' worth of debris. It has 10 times the power-lifting suction of the brand's previous models and a three-stage cleaning system for a more effective performance. The programmable robot intelligently maps your home, detects dirtier areas, and uses integrated sensors to help the Roomba identify and seamlessly navigate around furniture, cords and pet waste messes.
Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean upright vacuum
The Dyson Ball Animal 2 claims to have the strongest suction of any vacuum, and its ball swivel design makes it easier and more effortless to navigate around your home. The self-adjusting cleaning head automatically raises and lowers to seal in suction across all floors and it uses an advanced whole-machine filtration to ensure dust and debris are effectively captured and not released back into your home. The corded vacuum comes with nine Dyson-engineered accessories that help you clean every area of your home, from ceiling fans to mattresses to cushioned furniture.
iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO self-emptying robot vacuum
The Roomba i4+ EVO by Roomba features a longer battery life as well as bagless and automatic self-emptying base that can hold up to 60 days' worth of debris. Its precise, row-by-row cleaning system ensures that no spot is missed, along with power-lifting suction and dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types. The programmable robot, which maps and remembers your home layout, also intelligently detects dirtier areas of your home, and integrated sensors help it to seamlessly navigate around furniture.
Shark UltraCyclone Pet Pro Plus
Specifically designed for homes with pets, this cordless handheld vacuum by Shark features two ultra-powerful cyclonic air streams for suction that's powerful enough to pick up embedded hair, dander and debris from all your surfaces. There's also a detachable and self-cleaning brush meant just for hair, and the no-touch dirt ejector makes for a hands-free debris disposal.