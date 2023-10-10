The Best Prime Day Vacuum Deals On Roombas, Sharks And More

Prices change quickly on Prime Day and our team is working to keep stories as up-to-date as possible. Keep checking back for all of our top picks, plus Prime Day deals from our friends at BuzzFeed.
One of the best items to invest in on major sale days like Prime Day? Vacuums. For a limited time, Amazon is offering eye-watering deals on these high-tech appliances that will simply make daily life easier.
These picks can steam, clean and empty themselves, mop, detach for handheld functioning and even help filter dust and dander. With their help, you can schedule a cleaning cycle while you run out for groceries or catch up with a friend for dinner, or quickly tackle dirt far underneath your bed or up on your highest shelves thanks to their flexible, cordless design and lightweight body.
Plus, they may make a huge difference in the wellbeing of your family and your home. They’re one of the first lines of defense against intruders like fleas, can help reduce allergens dust mites and pollen, and make living with pets more comfortable for those sensitive to dander. Read on for some of our top picks for Prime Big Deal Days; your space will be all the better for it.
A powerful corded Shark vacuum (20% off)
Shark claims that this model has its strongest suction and best hair pickup of any of its upright vacuums, with a full 1,416 watts of power. It's designed not only to trap allergens with its built-in HEPA filter, but also to help neutralize bad odors so your home will smell fresher, too. Plus, you can detach its arm from the machine to clean deep underneath furniture or up on shelves or ceiling fans, leaving no spot untouched. Like its cordless model, it includes LED headlights to help you detect dirt and debris that might be hiding underneath furniture and in the shadows as you clean.
A Tineco steam cleaner and vacuum (30% off)
This Tineco model can clean and steam floors at the same time, helping melt away sticky, stubborn messes and effectively sanitizing
your floor. It's designed to adjust its suction power and water flow as it cleans, so it can tackle whatever you (or your kids or pets) throw its way. Reviewers say
it works for carpets, too, calling
it a "clean-freak's dream."
Plus, you can be confident you're not pushing around dirty water: Its dual-tank system stores clean and dirty water separately, so your floor receives only fresh water treatment. When you're all done, this intelligent appliance will steam-clean its brush head itself.
A self-emptying, self-refilling robot vacuum and mop (23% off)
Reviewers can't stop raving over this sophisticated Roborock robot vacuum, with one deeming
it a "gold standard" and another admitting
they are "eternally grateful" they purchased it. It works as a vacuum and a mop, with powerful suction, a "boost" feature for extra deep cleaning on carpets, and vibration as it mops for a purported 3,000 scrubs per minute.
Once it's done obliterating all the dust, dirt and stains it can find, the vacuum will empty itself, wash and dry its own mop, and refill its own clean water. Is this what it's like to actually get some help around the house?
It also maps your home and detects obstacles as it cleans, so you don't have to move a thing before starting a cleanup. For folks who are stretched thin, it's no exaggeration to say this piece may just change your life — and you can score it for even less than usual.
A cordless Shark vacuum with HEPA filtration (35%)
This lightweight cordless vac can bend to reach under furniture and other hard-to-access places, or even be used as as handheld vacuum to pick up dirt on couches, tables and anywhere else above your floor that needs some attention. Its handy LED headlights help illuminate dirt and debris hiding in corners and underneath objects, a function described
by reviewers as "absolutely necessary" for a thorough clean.
I'm especially impressed by its HEPA-filtration seal, which helps trap dust, allergens, and dander to keep them out of your home and your air. It can be used on floor and carpets, and supplies up to 60 minutes of cordless cleaning.
A wet-dry cordless Tineco floor washer and hand vac (33% off)
Reviewers say
that this lightweight Tineco model, which functions as a cordless vacuum and mop, is well worth the hype. It tackles messes on wet or dry floors, while sporting a sensor that indicates when your floor is actually clean by turning from red to blue.
It can even detach to work as a handheld vacuum so you clean anything from your bookshelf to your keyboard. Its pet hair strainer will help suck up any of your pet's shedding, and because of its self-cleaning function, you won't have to touch your pet's hair at all: It flushes dirt, hair, and debris from the brush with a press of a button. It also comes with attachments so you can more effectively clean corners, stairs, car interiors and more.
Bissell SpotClean Pet Pro portable carpet cleaner (31% off)
Bissell promises that this model is its most powerful spot and stain cleaner ever, and it supposedly deep cleans so thoroughly that it'll deliver the results of a professional cleaning. It comes with a handy stain trapper tool to make sure liquid messes don't actually enter your machine, plus a stain tool for extra reinforcement against difficult messes.
It's also portable, so you can use it up and down your stairs and inside your car — because messes don't stop outside the living room or bedroom. It comes with two 8-ounce bottles of their bestselling pet urine eliminator cleaning solution
.
A Hoover carpet shampooer and cleaner (22% off)
This carpet shampooer is efficient and streamlined. It mixes cleaning solution as it dispenses it for a time-maximized clean, and automatically transitions from washing to heated drying so you can start enjoying your carpet again as quickly as possible. It's specifically designed to clean up heavy pet messes, and comes with a dedicated wand that detaches from the machine's body to target particularly tough stains or messes on upholstery.
Shark Matrix Plus 2in1 robot vacuum and mop (43% off)
This sophisticated robot can vacuum carpet and hard floors, map your space, empty its own dustbin and mop with "sonic" vibrations that purportedly scrub hard floors 100 times per minute. It empties and charges itself, and is designed to clean edges and corners extra effectively using targeted blasts of air to pull debris into the cleaning path of the machine. It also sports HEPA filtration to trap dust and allergens away from your home.
The Roomba 692 vacuum (45% off)
If you're looking for an affordable robot vacuum that'll get the job done, this Roomba model is a great choice. It has versatile brushes that pick up everything from dirt and dust to pet hair (including on carpet), and can detect which areas in your home are particularly dirty, like a high-traffic entryway, so it can clean them more thoroughly.
Plus, it can connect to your Alexa or Google Assistant device. When its 90-minute runtime is up, it automatically docks itself to recharge. Easy.
A cordless Dyson V11 vacuum (35% off)
I leaned on this vacuum heavily when my roommate's cat had a particularly bad case of fleas, and I have to say, I don't know how I would've survived without it. Its cordless design made it as easy as possible for me to use, and its three cleaning modes allowed me to use more suction power on specific "problem areas" in our carpet, sucking up dirt and fleas nearly effortlessly.
It's also an excellent trapper of hair — which I and the cat shed expeditiously — without getting fur or strands tangled in its brush.
Its filtration system is also a sight to behold, helping capture a purported 99.99% of dust and other allergens while supposedly expelling cleaner air. I find it perhaps too satisfying to check out all the dirt and dust it sucks up that had been floating around and dirtying up my carpet.
It also comes with seven accessories to better clean your mattress, suck dirt from tight crevices, and even get some dusting in.
A self-emptying j6+ Roomba robot vacuum (50% off)
This iconic Roomba model is designed to avoid pet waste and cords, map your home, and empty itself for up to 60 days, so you can spend as little time cleaning (or even thinking about cleaning) as possible. It can even sync with Alexa- and Google Home-enabled devices, so you can direct it to start cleaning on a whim or to get to work while you're out and about.