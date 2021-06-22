Style & Beauty

Masks Off! The Best Prime Day Deals That'll Brighten Your Teeth And Smile

Crest White Strips, electric toothbrushes and more oral hygiene products are on sale now.

If you’ve been fully vaccinated and you’re ready to let your face mask fly, it’s entirely possible you haven’t given your teeth a good look since before your days of social distancing. If your smile could use a little brightening up, now’s the time to score some major deals on white strips, electric toothbrushes, whitening lights and more. Tuesday, June 22 is the final day of Prime Day, so move fast!

1
Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips (44% off)
Amazon
There's no better time than Prime Day to get a deal on your favorite teeth-whitening strips.

Get the Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips for $27.96 (originally $49.99).
2
Oral-B Genius X Limited, Electric Toothbrush with Artificial Intelligence (50% off)
Amazon
This may sound freaky, but this toothbrush's artificial intelligence has "learned from thousands of human brushing behaviors and instantly recognizes your brushing style." If you're not sure you're getting the most out of your brushing, it'll give you daily personal coaching to cover all areas evenly, with the right amount of pressure for the right length of time.

Get the Oral-B Genius X Limited, Electric Toothbrush with Artificial Intelligence for $99.99 (originally $199.99).
3
Waterpik WP-660 (43% off)
Amazon
The Waterpik water flosser is the easiest and most effective way to floss, removing up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas. It also claims to be 50% more effective than floss for improving gum health. Not to mention, it's fun to blast water into your mouth with a tiny little hose.

Get the Waterpik WP-660 for $39.93 (originally $69.97).
4
Crest 3D White Whitestrips with Light (33% off)
Amazon
Crest calls this their best and fastest whitening technology for home use. The handheld light device weakens stains and can whiten dramatically better than strips alone.

Get the Crest 3D White Whitestrips with Light for $39.99 (originally $59.99).
5
Hum by Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit (40% off)
Amazon
This Bluetooth-friendly brush features three different levels of sonic vibrations to keep your pearly whites looking and feeling fresh.

Get the Hum by Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit for $51.35 (originally $84.99).
6
Oral-B Pro 5000 Smartseries Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush (40% off)
Amazon
This toothbrush has Bluetooth connectivity to give you feedback on your brushing habits, whether it's what you want to hear or not.

Get the Oral-B Pro 5000 Smartseries Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush for $59.99 (originally $99.94).
7
Oral-B Kids Electric Toothbrush with Coaching Pressure Sensor and Timer (20% off)
Amazon
Need help getting your kid to brush their teeth? Give them a gadget. This one's made just for sensitive little teeth and gums.

Get the Oral-B Kids Electric Toothbrush with Coaching Pressure Sensor and Timer for $39.97 (originally $49.99)
8
Oral-B Pro-Flex Charcoal Manual Toothbrush, 4 Pack (TK PERCENT OFF)
Amazon
Fans of charcoal will love this 4-pack of stain-erasing manual (good old fashioned) toothbrushes.

Get the Oral-B Pro-Flex Charcoal Manual Toothbrush, 4 Pack for $9.99 (originally $14.99).
9
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9500 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush (44% off)
Amazon
This is the top of the line of Philips brushes, and even comes with a "white plus" mode to remove up to 100 percent more stains.

Get the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9500 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush for $149.95 (originally $269.99).
10
Oral-B Complete Glide Dental Floss Picks, Pack of 6 (49% off)
Amazon
It's a great idea to stock up on these now, because even a six-pack barely takes up any space in your bathroom. These babies glide right through your teeth, and they'll make your dentist happy.

Get the Oral-B Complete Glide Dental Floss Picks , Pack of 6 for $14.99 (originally $29.66).
11
Tongue Scrapers (TK PERCENT OFF)
Amazon
If you've been hiding bad breath under your mask for the past year, you can't hide it anymore. These tongue scrapers clear out the bacteria that causes stinky breath.

Get the Tongue Scrapers (set of 2) for $11.99 (originally $14.40).
