The Best Prime Early Access Deals On Games And Toys For Kids

With the holidays quickly approaching, now is the perfect time to stock up on toys and gifts for your little ones.

A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Barbie-GTJ83-Barbiestyle-Doll/dp/B08V18F42H?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=633f8ab9e4b08e0e60770aaa%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Barbie Signature fully posable fashion doll" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="633f8ab9e4b08e0e60770aaa" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Barbie-GTJ83-Barbiestyle-Doll/dp/B08V18F42H?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=633f8ab9e4b08e0e60770aaa%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Barbie Signature fully posable fashion doll</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/LeapFrog-Scoop-Learn-Cream-Cart/dp/B06XKXPLRP?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=633f8ab9e4b08e0e60770aaa%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="LeapFrog Scoop &#x26; Learn ice cream cart deluxe" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="633f8ab9e4b08e0e60770aaa" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/LeapFrog-Scoop-Learn-Cream-Cart/dp/B06XKXPLRP?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=633f8ab9e4b08e0e60770aaa%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">LeapFrog Scoop & Learn ice cream cart deluxe</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Power-Rangers-PRG-BLT-ECOM/dp/B08TLJPRGG?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=633f8ab9e4b08e0e60770aaa%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Power Rangers Mighty Morphin Finster" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="633f8ab9e4b08e0e60770aaa" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Power-Rangers-PRG-BLT-ECOM/dp/B08TLJPRGG?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=633f8ab9e4b08e0e60770aaa%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Power Rangers Mighty Morphin Finster</a> are on sale for Prime Day.
FYI — deals move quickly during the Prime Early Access sale. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back now through October 12 to see our latest updates as the deals change.

With the holidays approaching, you may already be factoring the purchase of action figures and playsets into your monthly budget. To help you save money as you fill your home with games (and hopefully, some quiet time for parents and guardians to actually get some work done), we’ve rounded up the highest-rates toys on sale for the Prime Early Access sale, Amazon’s offering of pre-holiday deals intended to rival the site’s own July Prime Day event.

Ranging from minicomputers and build-your-own pinball machines to restaurant playsets and moving ponies, there are toys for all types of kids, with glowing reviews to back them up and discounts of up to 60% off. Whether you’re shopping for the holidays, want to treat your own family or just want to stock up on gifts for other kids’ birthday parties, here are some well-rated toys to snag on sale on Prime Early Access day.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
PicassoTiles 100 piece set (30% off)
Score: 4.9 stars and 29,670 ratings

Clean, quiet and creative? PicassoTiles may be the best toy of all time. These magnetic, stackable shapes will keep little hands busy for hours.
$33.59 at Amazon (originally $47.99)
2
Melissa & Doug star diner restaurant play set (49% off)
Score: 4.9 stars and 4,467 ratings

Make your home a bistro with this 41-piece restaurant play set. It comes with place settings, menus, a mini erasable order pad and fake food for a whole dining experience.
$19.38 at Amazon (originally $37.99)
3
LeapFrog ice cream playset (37% off)
Score: 4.8 stars and 13,945 ratings

Your child will scream for ice cream with this fun and educational play set. The magic scooper can tell what flavors are being picked up to help build memory and sequencing skills, and the little cash register helps with counting and math.
$31.44 at Amazon (originally $49.99)
4
LeapFrog learning center (30% off)
Score: 4.8 stars and 5,638 ratings

With 27 electronic touch points, this learning table will totally captivate your little one, helping them learn colors, numbers, shapes and more. The top is removable from the legs so your child can play with it on the floor as well.
$31.49 at Amazon (originally $44.99)
5
Star Wars galactic heroes set (43% off)
Score: 4.9 stars and 1,306 ratings

The gang's all here! This three-pack features 10-inch adjustable versions of a Stormtrooper, Darth Vader and Chewbacca.
$15.99 at Amazon (originally $27.99)
6
Duplo Mickey & Minnie birthday train set (20% off)
Score: 4.9 stars and 1,443 ratings

Make it someone's birthday every day with this learning number train set. It comes with a mini Micky, Mini and Pluto as well as birthday-themed accessories and a small train.
$23.99 at Amazon (originally $29.99)
7
Melissa & Doug school bus play set (21% off)
Score: 4.9 stars and 2,864 ratings

All aboard! This wooden school bus comes with seven figurines that all fit inside the vehicle.
$21.99 at Amazon (originally $27.99)
8
Barbie Signature fully poseable fashion doll (30% off)
Score: 4.7 stars and 264 ratings

With Mattel's "Made to Move" body, this Barbie can move her knees, hands and elbows. She has long braids and comes with two trendy outfits, two pairs of shoes and four accessories for mix-and-match fun.
$69.99 at Amazon (originally $110)
9
Beyblade Burst QuadDrive cosmic vector battle set (10% off)
Score: 4.6 stars and 32 ratings

Host your own cosmic vector battle with this Beyblade set including a Beystadium, two battling top toys and two launchers.
$37.65 at Amazon (originally $41.99)
10
Play-Doh Grab 'n Go activity center (41% off)
Score: 4.8 stars and 23 ratings

Enjoy 10 colors of Play-Doh and over 30 tools with this stocked activity kit. It comes with number stampers, shape cutters, rollers and a carrying case to keep it all contained.
$16.99 at Amazon (originally $28.99)
11
Imaginext DC Super Friends Batmobile (30% off)
Score: 4.9 stars and 18 ratings

Respond to any bat signal with this light-up Batmobile toy. It makes sounds and comes with a mini Batman toy that can fit in the vehicle.
$22.99 at Amazon (originally $32.99)
12
Thomas & Friends four piece set (31% off)
Score: 4.9 stars and 50 reviews

Play with Thomas, Nia, Percy and Kana with this four-pack train engine set. Each train has a wheel-lock latch, so they can move or stop as needed.
$33.99 at Amazon (originally $48.99)
13
Crack The Code mystery card game (30% off)
Score: 4.5 stars and 39 ratings

This mystery-filled group game will keep the little detectives in your life busy for hours. It comes with all the cards you need to have an inquisitive time between the detectives and accomplices.
$10.49 at Amazon (originally $14.99)
14
Marvel Studios’ Thor electronic hammer (47% off)
Score: 4.8 stars and 141 ratings

Bring the power of Thor home with this motion-activated hammer. It sets off themed sounds and lights up when swung.
$17.99 at Amazon (originally $33.99)
15
Power Rangers Mighty Morphin Finster (30% off)
Score: 4.9 stars and 306 ratings

Is it a toy? Is it a collectible? For this price, you can get two and have one of each. This Power Rangers Finster action figure comes with Finster's classic mini putties and putty molds and tools and interchangeable hands for different types of play.
$19.49 at Amazon (originally $27.99)
16
"Bluey" Monopoly Junior (33% off)
Score: 4.9 stars and 311 ratings

Fans of "Bluey" rejoice! This Monopoly Junior set is for players ages 5 and up, and features Bluey-themed locations and game accessories.
$13.49 at Amazon (originally $19.99)
17
FurReal Cinnamon pony (43% off)
Score: 4.7 stars and 47 ratings

Giddy up partner with this 14-Inch electronic horse that blinks, makes pony noises and moves its ears, head, and neck.
$50.99 at Amazon (originally $89.99)
18
Peppa Pig aquarium adventure playset (35% off)
Score: 5 stars and 7 ratings

Visit the aquarium with Peppa and her family. This set comes with four figures and eight accessories, including penguins playing on an ice slope and a wall with moving fish.
$14.99 at Amazon (originally $22.99)
19
Fisher-Price little people friendly school (9% off)
Score: 4.9 stars and 3,340 ratings

Get your little one excited about school with this interactive colorful playset. It comes with two mini-students and lots of interactive toys.
$49.98 at Amazon (originally $54.99)
