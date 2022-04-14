Prince Albert Tests Positive For COVID A Second Time

Prince Albert has tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time, his office said in a statement on Wednesday.

“He is asymptomatic and his state of health is not a cause of any concern,” the Prince’s Palace said in a statement shared via People magazine.

“He continues to work remotely and remains in permanent contact with the members of his cabinet, his government, as well as with his close collaborators,” the statement added. “This period of isolation will be adapted to the health measures in force.”

The prince, who’s the leader of Monaco, was recently around other royals, as he attended the service of thanksgiving for Prince Philip last month in London, alongside Queen Elizabeth; Prince Charles; Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; Prince William; and Kate Middleton, among others.

Prince Albert of Monaco and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands are seen at the memorial service for the late Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey on March 29 in London. Patrick van Katwijk via Getty Images

Charles and Albert previously tested positive for COVID-19 around the same time in March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic.

Albert even held the unfortunate title of being the first head of state to test positive (though he was the second royal, after Karl von Habsburg, the archduke of Austria).

The prince later denied that he gave Charles the coronavirus after the two attended the same event together on March 10, 2020.

Prince Albert (left) and Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19 around the same time in March 2020. Reuters

“We greeted each other from afar, each of us on opposite ends of the table,” Albert said in an interview with the French radio station RTL.

“I was already there on the other side of the table, so we greeted each other from afar. ... So I don’t think I can be accused of having contaminated him,” Albert said, laughing. Charles was pictured doing a “namaste” greeting instead of shaking hands with people at that point in the pandemic.

