If York Has Its Way, Prince Andrew Won't Be Its Duke Much Longer

The English city of York sent a strong message to Prince Andrew on Wednesday that they don’t want him as their Duke anymore.

Council members voted to remove his Freedom of the City status, an honor he was given in 1986 when he married Sarah Ferguson. Some additionally called on the prince to relinquish his Duke of York title in the aftermath of his now-settled sexual assault civil case with Virginia Giuffre.

The decision to strip Andrew of the status was unanimous, according to Darryl Smalley, the City of York Council’s executive member for culture, leisure and communities.

“I was pleased to see councillors of all parties support this motion and make it clear that it is no longer appropriate for Prince Andrew to represent York and its residents,” Smalley said. “The removal of this honorary title sends the right message that we as a city stand with victims of abuse.”

But that’s not the end of it. Smalley also thinks the prince should “do the right thing and relinquish his Duke of York title.”

Smalley added, “If he fails to do so, the Government and Buckingham Palace must step in to remove his title to finally end Prince Andrew’s connection to York.”

Neither Buckingham Palace nor Andrew have commented on the city’s decision.

Still, it’s just the latest disgrace to befall the prince since the settlement was announced in February. In addition, he has been officially stripped of his military affiliations and royal patronages and gave up his honorary membership of the Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews, one of the world’s most prestigious golf clubs.

The prince settled his case with Giuffre in February. She claimed disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein had trafficked her to have sex with Andrew when she was 17, according to the Guardian.