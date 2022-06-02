Prince Andrew Tests Positive For COVID, Will Miss Scheduled Jubilee Appearance

Prince Andrew has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss a scheduled Platinum Jubilee appearance “with regret,” Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.
Andrew had been in contact with the queen “in the last few days,” the palace said. But he had not had contact with his mother after testing positive, according to royal reporter and “Finding Freedom” author Omid Scobie.
The Duke of York, disgraced from his association with the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, had been set to attend the service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 3, alongside other members of the royal family. The service, part of the queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, will commemorate Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne.
