Prince Andrew And Virginia Giuffre Reach Settlement In Sexual Assault Lawsuit

The prince stepped back from royal duties for the “foreseeable future” in 2019, after a disastrous interview with BBC “Newsnight.”

He was later stripped of his military titles and royal patronages in January 2022, a move that was supported by Queen Elizabeth and Andrew himself.

“With The Queen’s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen,” the statement from Buckingham Palace said last month. “The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”

The statement came just one day after a federal judge in New York denied Andrew’s motion to drop the civil case against him.

Subscribe to HuffPost’s Watching the Royals newsletter for all things Windsor (and beyond).