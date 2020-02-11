Prince Andrew Returns To Royal Life After Stepping Back In November

The prince has been accused of raping a minor who was allegedly trafficked by Epstein, though Andrew has repeatedly denied all allegations.

In Andrew’s statement announcing his step back, he said he was “willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required.”

But in January, U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said in a press conference outside of Epstein’s New York residence that the FBI and U.S. prosecutors were unsuccessful in getting an interview with the Duke of York.

“To date, Prince Andrew has provided zero cooperation,” Berman said at the time. According to The Associated Press, this is the first time investigators have acknowledged that they sought and failed to obtain information from the Duke of York.