Prince Andrew Silent On Underage Sexual Assault Lawsuit

The backlash to the “Newsnight” interview was so severe that the prince announced soon afterward that he was stepping back from royal life “for the foreseeable future.” He also pledged at the time that he was “willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required.”

Geoffrey S. Berman, former U.S. attorney in Manhattan, said in 2020 that the prince had provided “zero cooperation” and was attempting to “falsely portray himself to the public as eager and willing to cooperate,” something Andrew’s legal team at the time denied.