Sweden's Prince Carl Philip And Wife Test Positive For Coronavirus

STOCKHOLM, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Prince Carl Philip and his wife Princess Sofia have tested positive for COVID-19, the Swedish royal court said on Thursday.

The two are feeling well under the circumstances, the courts aid in a statement, adding that King Karl XIV Gustaf, Queen Silvia, the prince’s older sister Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel would be tested during the day.

Carl Philip is fourth in the line of succession to the Swedish throne.

Ragnar Singsaas via Getty Images Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden visit the old stone porphyry during the second day of their trip to Dalarna on October 6, 2015 in Alvdalen, Sweden.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Alison Williams)

