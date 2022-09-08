Prince Charles is king at last.

The British heir apparent, who is 73, ascended to the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the palace said Thursday. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Advertisement

The queen, who lived to be 96, reigned for an astounding 70 years. Prince William, 40, and Prince George, 9, are now first and second in line to the throne.

Charles does not need a coronation ceremony in order to officially become king, as he gained the title immediately after his mother’s death.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles during the state opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in 2019. Charles has become the king of England following his mother's death. WPA Pool via Getty Images

As sovereign, Charles has also assumed his mother’s titles as defender of the faith and supreme governor of the Church of England.

Advertisement

He is also now the head of the Commonwealth, a title that is not hereditary, but decided upon by Commonwealth leaders.

Queen Elizabeth previously made it clear that it was her “sincere wish” for Charles to take over the title. The motion was formally approved by leaders in April 2018 after the late monarch’s endorsement.