Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall look ready to sail ― er, motor ― into the new year, judging from their recently released Christmas card.

In a photo of the card, shared by the Clarence House Instagram account, the Prince of Wales and Camilla are driving a vintage MG TD car during their stop in Havana this March. The visit was part of the couple’s royal tour of the Caribbean.

The card reads, “Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year.”

WPA Pool via Getty Images The Christmas card of Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is displayed at Clarence House in London on Dec. 20, 2019.

Below is a closer look at the photo:

The card also shares something in common with Prince William and Kate Middleton’s holiday card, which includes their children, of course ― Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ― and a motorcycle and a sidecar.

It seems that modes of transportation are very “in” with royal Christmas cards this year. But as they say, two is a coincidence, three is a trend.

HuffPost/Twitter A screenshot of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Christmas card.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge didn’t actually release their card on any of their social channels. British Air Commodore Dawn McCafferty, CBE, posted a look at it on Wednesday in a since-deleted tweet.

Hopefully, royal watchers will also get a chance to see Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first Christmas card with their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The couple is on a royal sabbatical and spending time with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed to media outlets on Friday that they are currently spending their holiday in Canada.

