Prince Charles Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, has tested positive for the coronavirus, a spokesperson said Wednesday.

The Prince of Wales is displaying mild symptoms “but otherwise remains in good health” and “has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual,” a Clarence House spokesperson said.

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, was tested but does not have the virus, the spokesperson said.

The couple is now self-isolating at home in Scotland.

“The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing,” said the spokesperson. “It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

ASSOCIATED PRESS Prince Charles has tested positive for the coronavirus. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, was tested but does not have the virus.

Charles, 71, and Camilla, 72, because of their ages are deemed at higher risk of complications from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Queen Elizabeth II, who is 93, has canceled multiple events and moved out of London to her royal residence at Windsor Castle with Prince Philip, 98, amid the pandemic. Other royals have also postponed engagements and tours.

Following the news of Charles’ diagnosis, Buckingham Palace announced that “the Queen remains in good health.”

“The Queen last saw The Prince of Wales briefly on the morning of 12 March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare,” a spokesperson added.

zz/KGC-107/STAR MAX/IPx Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip have retreated to their royal residence in Windsor amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Charles’ sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, haven’t commented publicly on their father’s diagnosis. They have reportedly spoken to their father.

William earlier this month joked about spreading coronavirus during a royal engagement in Dublin. At a later event, he struck a more serious tone, saying he “dreaded the day” that the U.K.’s National Emergencies Trust would be needed to raise and distribute money during a domestic disaster.

Harry and Meghan Markle, meanwhile, have sought to share uplifting stories emerging from the pandemic on social media.

Prince Albert II, the ruler of the Mediterranean nation of Monaco, last week became the first head of state to confirm having the virus. The 62-year-old continues to work from his home office, said the palace of Monaco.

A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus