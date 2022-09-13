Twitter Users Hilariously Sympathize With King Charles' Leaky Pen Struggles

Although Charles III has been preparing to be king his whole life, his training apparently didn’t include dealing with inanimate objects.

That was made painfully clear on Tuesday when the 73-year-old monarch was momentarily flummoxed by a leaky pen he was using during a signing ceremony in Belfast, Northern Ireland, according to the Mirror.

Advertisement

The new king was asked to sign a visitors’ book at Hillsborough Castle, but what really made ink was when the pen he was using leaked all over his hand ― in front of news cameras.

A frustrated Charles handed the pen to his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, while griping, “Oh God, I hate this [pen]!”

Camilla’s response: “Oh look, it’s going everywhere.”

Although Charles wiped the ink off his fingers, he seemed to take the pen leaking personally, saying, “I can’t bear this bloody thing ... every stinking time,” as he walked away.

"I can't bear this bloody thing!": King Charles' signing ceremony at Northern Ireland's Hillsborough Castle made one thing clear – even royalty can't escape the frustration of an inadequate pen. pic.twitter.com/nzygNTLslX — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 13, 2022

Advertisement

This is the new king’s second encounter with ink that made ink this week.

Over the weekend, a video that showed Charles snippily directing an aide to remove an inkwell from his desk went viral.

That clip attracted lots of snark, but the leaky pen clip seemed to inspire something more akin to sympathy.

Monarchs: They're just like us. https://t.co/vaA54RtkIV — Anna Mehler Paperny (@amp6) September 13, 2022

I've never felt so deeply connected to a member of the royal family. https://t.co/lwgmGr9fVt — Zack Hunt (@ZaackHunt) September 13, 2022

Me when I have to hand write a prescription #CharlesIII #HisTetchiness



pic.twitter.com/cW1jCGpr5C — Neil Stone (@DrNeilStone) September 13, 2022

Advertisement

I clearly am an asshole because I’d have also had a breakdown about a leaky pen pic.twitter.com/lNo1lR9lAC — Joanne O’ Riordan (@JoanneOR_Ox) September 13, 2022

let the person who has not pressed the backspace key today cast the first stone pic.twitter.com/n11JFfzkk5 — Henry Mance (@henrymance) September 13, 2022

This is how I react every time I'm told to write something https://t.co/lM2ab6qRgp — John McCarthy (@JohnGeeMcCarthy) September 13, 2022