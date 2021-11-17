Prince Charles Says Queen Elizabeth is Doing 'All Right' Following Health Issues

Prince Charles has assured the public that his mother, Queen Elizabeth, is doing “all right” following a series of health scares.
“She’s all right, thank you very much,” the Prince of Wales told Sky News royal correspondent Rhiannon Mills on Tuesday, during a trip to Jordan. “Once you get to 95, it’s not quite as easy as it used to be.”
“It’s bad enough at 73,” the royal quipped.
The queen first appeared to be experiencing health issues in October, after the sovereign canceled a planned engagement in Northern Ireland on the day of her expected departure.
Buckingham Palace said at the time that the queen had “reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days.”
It wasn’t until the following day, when The Sun reported that the monarch had been hospitalized, that the palace confirmed her hospital stay for “preliminary investigations.”
The queen held a virtual appointment the following week, though she canceled her highly anticipated appearance at the United Nations climate change conference, COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland.
The palace later released another statement on Queen Elizabeth’s health, laying out her schedule for the next two weeks, including a possible in-person appearance at the Remembrance Sunday service on Nov. 14.
“Following on from their recent advice that The Queen should rest for a few days, Her Majesty’s doctors have advised that she should continue to rest for at least the next two weeks,” the palace said in a statement. “The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual Audiences, but not to undertake any official visits.”
Though the queen was originally cleared to attend the service on Sunday, she ended up missing it due to a sprained back. The injury is unrelated to her other recent health problems.
“The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today’s Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph,” the palace said on Sunday. “Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service.”
The sovereign appeared to be in good spirits on Tuesday during an in-person meeting with General Sir Nick Carter, the chief of the defense staff, at Windsor Castle.
