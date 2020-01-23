Twitter Users Debate Whether Prince Charles Really Snubbed Mike Pence

Call it “snub-gate” (actually, call it anything but that), but a new video shows Prince Charles walking straight past U.S. Vice President Mike Pence without shaking his hand.
The video above was captured at the start of a World Holocaust Forum at the Yad Vashem memorial center in Jerusalem on Thursday.
It shows the British royal walking to his seat, shaking the hand of one person and then walking past Pence and barely making eye contact before warmly greeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Many people on Twitter assumed Prince Charles was snubbing the U.S. vice president, making for a juicy international scandal.
However, Pence’s press secretary, Katie Waldman, insisted that was not the case and tweeted a photo prior to the event showing the pair in convivial conversation.
One Twitter user was convinced she knew a snub when she saw one, but later noted that Pence had “tapped chuck on the arm.”
But others felt the video was more likely to be truthful than a member of the Trump administration.
At least one person was offended enough to call for Charles’ removal from the line of succession.
But others took the Prince’s side.
And one Twitter user saw the exchange as the harbinger of things to come.