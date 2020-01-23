Twitter Users Debate Whether Prince Charles Really Snubbed Mike Pence

Call it “snub-gate” (actually, call it anything but that), but a new video shows Prince Charles walking straight past U.S. Vice President Mike Pence without shaking his hand.

The video above was captured at the start of a World Holocaust Forum at the Yad Vashem memorial center in Jerusalem on Thursday.

It shows the British royal walking to his seat, shaking the hand of one person and then walking past Pence and barely making eye contact before warmly greeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Many people on Twitter assumed Prince Charles was snubbing the U.S. vice president, making for a juicy international scandal.

However, Pence’s press secretary, Katie Waldman, insisted that was not the case and tweeted a photo prior to the event showing the pair in convivial conversation.

This is not true. VP and Prince Charles spoke prior to entering the event floor and after his remarks as well. https://t.co/Qr79TN42Ax pic.twitter.com/LhsQVtHMRF — Katie Waldman (@VPPressSec) January 23, 2020

One Twitter user was convinced she knew a snub when she saw one, but later noted that Pence had “tapped chuck on the arm.”

Explain video? I don't care for Charles I care for our @VP Our VP even had his hand out for a shake and boney butt walked past him as well snubbing VP's assistant. — Grace Vasquez (@itsYourGrace) January 23, 2020

well taking another look... it does appear charles shook with his left hand vp press sec left hand and then @VP tapped chuck on the arm... so... had they already said hello? Maybe. Still from a quick view of video looks like a snub. — Grace Vasquez (@itsYourGrace) January 23, 2020

But others felt the video was more likely to be truthful than a member of the Trump administration.

yea, that's why pence has his hand out and charles walks right by while glaring at him — Ian (@ianjay_) January 23, 2020

Their meeting prior to entering the event floor went so well that Charles refused to shake Pence's hand! — David Spivak ⚾️ (@dsspivak) January 23, 2020

Prince Charles met with Netanyahu also but gives him a hearty handshake! — Yoel Goldman (@yoelisaak) January 23, 2020

At least one person was offended enough to call for Charles’ removal from the line of succession.

EVEN IF Prince Charles had spoken to @VP prior to entering the event floor, not shaking his hand or even acknowledging him in the line speaks volumes of what's on Charles' mind!#QueenElizabeth must remove him from the order of succession and pass the crown to Prince William!!! pic.twitter.com/YgijHvJIdy — The King Peter Fox (@PeterFo19881835) January 23, 2020

But others took the Prince’s side.

Why would Prince Charles shake the hand of someone covering up for Trump's denying of aid to Ukraine while they were in the middle of a hot war with Russia? The future of Europe was put directly at risk by Pence and Trump. — Ken Winnick (@visualcognetics) January 23, 2020

Nah, Prince Charles knows the power of the media and public perception. He skipped him to send a message. — 🍑Progressive Un-Boomer🍑 (@NHRunningLady) January 23, 2020

Prince Charles showing us the proper way to greet a fascist like Mike Pence!🔥pic.twitter.com/sxoc8YShnr — Ryan Knight 🏳️‍🌈 🗽 (@ProudResister) January 23, 2020

And one Twitter user saw the exchange as the harbinger of things to come.

Prince Charles looking Mike Pence in the eye while walking by him without shaking his hand is the 2020 energy. — Sue Nahmi (@abhiratht) January 23, 2020