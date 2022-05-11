Prince Charles Ridiculed Over Truly Clueless Moment During Queen’s Speech

Britain’s Prince Charles on Tuesday delivered the Queen’s Speech for the first time after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, began suffering from what officials called ”episodic mobility problems.”
One key moment struck a sour note with many observers.
The speech, which marks the formal opening of Parliament, is written by government officials. In it, Charles said the administration would work to “help ease the cost of living for families” amid economic uncertainties.
The comments struck critics as more than a little odd given the setting. Charles, who was decked out in full royal accoutrement, gave the speech while sitting on a gilded throne in a bejeweled setting at the House of Lords:
