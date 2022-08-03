Battle Over Prince's $156 Million Estate Comes To An End After 6 Years

The battle over Prince’s $156 million estate has finally come to an end six years after the music legend’s death.

A Minnesota state judge on Monday split cash, music rights and other assets belonging to the late icon evenly between two holding companies ― Prince Legacy LLC, controlled by a group of three half-siblings and their advisers, and Prince Oat Holdings LLC, controlled by three other half-siblings and the music publishing company Primary Wave, according to People.

Advertisement

Prince, who died of a fentanyl overdose in 2016, hadn’t written a will and his half-siblings were named legal heirs due to his lack of kids and a spouse, according to Billboard.

L. Londell McMillan, one of two advisers who control an “undisclosed stake” in the estate and are partnered with Prince Legacy LLC, suggested the settlement will open the door to a wave of Prince-branded enterprise, including at his famed Paisley Park home outside of Minneapolis.

Prince performs during the halftime show at the 2007 Super Bowl in Miami. AP Photo/Alex Brandon via Associated Press

“I represented Prince for over 13 years and we led with innovation to reform the music industry — we hope to do the same with his amazing assets and catalog, from his music, film content, exhibits, merchandise, Paisly Park [sic] events, branded products and more,” McMillan told Billboard in an email. “It is a historical and very exciting time. Prince is almost free to rest now.”

Advertisement

Prince famously maintained tight control over his music and image during his lifetime.

Primary Wave said in a statement to Billboard the company was “extremely pleased” that the estate’s closure “has now been finalized.”

“Prince was an iconic superstar and this transfer out of the court’s jurisdiction puts in place professional, skilled management,” a representative for the publisher said.