Prince George Sports A Great Big Grin In Adorable New Birthday Pics

Kate Middleton and Prince William shared two new photos of their eldest son on Tuesday in celebration of his seventh birthday on Wednesday, July 22. The Duchess of Cambridge took the photos earlier this month, Kensington Palace said.

George, who is third in line to the throne, was born at 4:24 p.m. on July 22, 2013, to great pomp and circumstance at St Mary’s Hospital in London.

Kate revealed this February on the “Happy Mum, Happy Baby” podcast that seeing scores of reporters and well-wishers outside the hospital after she gave birth to her first child was “slightly terrifying.” She and William even tried to prepare for the scariest part of the photocall: putting George in a car seat for the very first time.

“We were like: ‘What do we do? He’s going to be in a swaddle. How is this even supposed to work?’” the duchess said with a laugh.

“We’d even tried to practice with a little doll at home, but it just never works out the way you’ve planned it,” Kate said. “It was quite hard to do that, I think, on the world’s stage, but he did a very good job.”

Yui Mok - PA Images via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge pose outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London with their newborn son.

Though it’s unclear what George wanted for his birthday, his godmother, Julia Samuel, recently gave some insight into what she likes to get him.

Samuel said that she carries out a tradition that her late friend, Princess Diana, first started.

“I do to George what [Diana] did to us, which is give impossible toys that are really noisy and take a lot of making,” she said on the “How To Fail With Elizabeth Day” podcast in early July.

“I come in slightly tipped by the size of the present that William then has to spend days putting together. And then put all the machinery together, and it makes awful tooting noises and lights flashing and all of that.”

Samuel added that George is “funny and feisty and cheeky and God, [Diana] would have loved him so much.”

The Cambridges must have a lot of noisy toys at this point, since they have celebrated a few royal birthdays during the quarantine.

The duchess, who is an avid amateur photographer, has taken photos of William, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for their birthdays the past few months, as well as for Father’s Day.

She took most of the photos at the family’s Anmer Hall estate, where the family has been self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic. As lockdown restrictions have begun to lift in the U.K., Kate and William have attended both solo and joint engagements.

