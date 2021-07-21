Prince George turns 8!

Kensington Palace kicked off the young royal’s celebrations on Wednesday by continuing its standard practice of releasing birthday portraits one day early. The third in line to the throne will officially celebrate his birthday on Thursday.

New pictures taken by the Duchess of Cambridge show a beaming Prince George, smiling wide at the camera while wearing a navy and orange collared shirt and matching navy shorts.

The photo was snapped in Norfolk earlier this month, according to a Kensington Palace release shared with HuffPost.

Duchess of Cambridge via AP This July 2021 photo issued by Kensington Palace on July 21 shows Prince George in Norfolk, England, in a photo taken by his mother. The young royal celebrates his eighth birthday on July 22.

George, who is Prince William and Kate Middleton’s eldest child, was born at 4:24 p.m. on July 22, 2013, at St Mary’s Hospital in London.

Many thought that the portraits would show George in an England jersey, given the fact that he wore one in his beaming birthday portraits last year:

It was also thought that the young royal would wear something England-related because George didn’t wear a soccer jersey while attending two Euro 2020 matches in recent weeks alongside his parents.

Instead, the prince wore a suit and tie to the games, and cheered on the Three Lions with all his might during the finals:

The country felt similar to Prince George soccer

pic.twitter.com/oIzeqkfz56 — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) July 11, 2021

The England games were just another glimpse at the Cambridge kids, whose presence at royal engagements and appearances on social media have continued to increase over the past two years and especially during the pandemic. It’s a part of a new shift in Kate and William’s social media presence, which includes them becoming YouTubers.

The increased appearances means royal supporters also got to hear the Cambridge kids speak for the first time in a video posted on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Instagram last October.

In the clip, George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all ask broadcaster and naturalist Sir David Attenborough questions:

Something tells us there will be even more to come ― and perhaps some YouTube appearances ― for the Cambridge kids in the future, especially going into the queen’s Platinum Jubilee year.

