Prince George experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows during England’s crushing loss to Italy at the 2021 European Championships on Sunday night.

The 7-year-old attended Sunday’s game accompanied by his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and started off the game ecstatic when England scored a goal within the first few minutes.

Video footage captured a giddy George, laughing and hugging both of his parents, while and overjoyed Prince William pumped his fists and cheered.

All seemed to be going well!

But at the end of the match ― after Italy defeated England in a penalty shootout ― the young prince looked despondent.

George is a major football fan, just like his father, Prince William, who is president of The Football Association and routinely roots for Aston Villa.

He attended England’s match against Germany last month with his parents, where he made headlines for wearing a sharp suit and tie.

There was apparently some debate over what the young prince would wear to Sunday’s match, according to former professional tennis player Marion Bartoli.

“Yesterday I had an afternoon tea with the duchess, and it was very much a discussion whether George will be allowed to wear the jersey tonight at Wembley or not,” Bartoli said during an appearance on Radio 5 Live, via Yahoo.

“William was for it, Kate not so keen, so we’ll see,” she said.

Since George didn’t end up wearing the jersey for the occasion, royal watchers will have to look out and see if he wears it (or any other soccer gear) for his upcoming birthday portraits, just like he did last year.