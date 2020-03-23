Prince George Makes Kate Middleton The Cutest Mother's Day Card

Nice work, Prince George!

The eldest child of Kate Middleton and Prince William made a Mother’s Day card for his mom that got a deserved look-see from the couple’s 11.3 million followers on Instagram over the weekend. (See the photos below — be sure to click the right arrow to see what George made for the holiday, which was Sunday in the United Kingdom.)

The 6-year-old royal painted a yellow vase with a red heart in the middle. Sprouting up are green stems topped by what appear to be three-dimensional flowers.

If that work of art isn’t displayed on the fridge at Kensington Palace, it would be a royal pity.

The first photo in the Insta gallery shows the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge carrying George and sister Princess Charlotte, 4, on piggyback. The post also has a throwback pic of Princess Diana with William and Harry, as well as an old photo of Kate with her mom, Carole Middleton.

Kate and William gave a shout-out to families in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“To mothers new and old and families spending today together and apart – we are thinking of you all at this difficult time,” the caption read.

Some commenters were upset that the post omitted photos of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and son Archie, but perhaps the family will be sharing some of their own when Mother’s Day comes around in the U.S. and Canada on May 10.