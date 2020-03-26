Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte are doing their part to thank those on the frontlines fighting COVID-19.

The little royals made an appearance on the Kensington Palace social media accounts to participate in the Clap for Our Carers campaign, which swept the country on Thursday night.

Millions of British people all over the country clapped together to thank those working for the National Health Service (NHS) amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you,” the caption on the video read.

While George, 6, clapped away, Charlotte, who is 4, had a goofy grin and clap going and even let out a giggle at the end of the video.

Little Louis, who turns 2 on April 23, looked up at his older siblings at one point as if to say, “What’s going on?”

Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, along with their children, made a similar video, with Edward thanking medical workers for their “fantastic work” before the family applauded.

The royal family has a connection to the pandemic, as Clarence House confirmed on Wednesday that Prince Charles tested positive for coronavirus but that he is experiencing “mild symptoms.” Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is separately self-isolating from her husband while the two stay at their estate in Scotland.

On Thursday, the Prince of Wales sent out a message of thanks to his supporters.

“Thank you for all your ‘Get Well Soon’ messages for His Royal Highness,” Clarence House said on its social media accounts, accompanied by a photo of the prince. “He is enormously touched by your kind words.”

Thank you for all your ‘Get Well Soon’ messages for His Royal Highness. He is enormously touched by your kind words. pic.twitter.com/PRjqHWBWj8 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) March 26, 2020

After it was announced that the prince had coronavirus, some speculated that he caught it by interacting with Prince Albert of Monaco, who confirmed he tested positive some days before. The two attended the same event in London on March 10.

The leader of Monaco later addressed the speculation in a radio interview Thursday with the French radio station RTL.

“We greeted each other from afar, each of us on opposite ends of the table,” Albert said.

“I never shook his hand,” the royal added. Charles, who is 71, was pictured giving out “namaste” greetings as early as March 9, one day before the two met.

“I was already there on the other side of the table, so we greeted each other from afar .... So I don’t think I can be accused of having contaminated him,” Albert said with a laugh. “But there were a lot of people, not only around that table but also in the atrium of that convention center.”

Prince Albert was the first head of state to test positive but the second royal, after Karl von Habsburg, the Archduke of Austria.

Subscribe to HuffPost’s Watching the Royals newsletter for all things Windsor (and beyond).