Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.
Join HuffPost Plus
Style & Beauty

Prince George Hams It Up In New Photos For 6th Birthday

"Thank you everyone for all your lovely messages!" Kensington Palace responds.

Fans went so gaga over new photos marking Prince George’s sixth birthday that Kensington Palace issued a statement Sunday thanking the public for “all your lovely messages!”

Three new photos of the little prince were posted on the Twitter and Instagram account of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ahead of the big day on Monday. George looked delighted in the snaps and appeared to be missing a tooth or two.

In two of the photos, he wore an England soccer jersey in the gardens of Kensington Palace. One of these images, which showed him laughing while lying on the grass, received nearly 1 million likes by Sunday night.

Another photo showed the prince wearing a green polo shirt while on vacation with the family. All of the images were taken by his mother, Kate Middleton.

Prince George Alexander Louis was born July 22, 2013 at St. Mary’s Hospital in London. He’s third in line to the British throne, behind his grandfather Prince Charles and dad Prince William. He’s also a big brother to Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Daily Mail marked the event with reports — probably not quite up to protocol — that George had become a favorite of Queen Elizabeth, who likes to leave gifts for her great-grandson at the foot of his bed:

In this 2016 file photo, President Barack Obama shakes hands with Prince George at Kensington Palace as Prince William looks on.
In this 2016 file photo, President Barack Obama shakes hands with Prince George at Kensington Palace as Prince William looks on.
Prince George watches Trooping the Colour in June with his brother, Prince Louis, sister Princess Charlotte and their parents.
Prince George watches Trooping the Colour in June with his brother, Prince Louis, sister Princess Charlotte and their parents.
british royal family Birthdaykensington palacePrince George of Cambridge