Prince George Hams It Up In New Photos For 6th Birthday

Fans went so gaga over new photos marking Prince George’s sixth birthday that Kensington Palace issued a statement Sunday thanking the public for “all your lovely messages!”
Three new photos of the little prince were posted on the Twitter and Instagram account of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ahead of the big day on Monday. George looked delighted in the snaps and appeared to be missing a tooth or two.
In two of the photos, he wore an England soccer jersey in the gardens of Kensington Palace. One of these images, which showed him laughing while lying on the grass, received nearly 1 million likes by Sunday night.
Another photo showed the prince wearing a green polo shirt while on vacation with the family. All of the images were taken by his mother, Kate Middleton.
Prince George Alexander Louis was born July 22, 2013 at St. Mary’s Hospital in London. He’s third in line to the British throne, behind his grandfather Prince Charles and dad Prince William. He’s also a big brother to Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
The Daily Mail marked the event with reports — probably not quite up to protocol — that George had become a favorite of Queen Elizabeth, who likes to leave gifts for her great-grandson at the foot of his bed: