Prince George, Princess Charlotte Steal The Show At Royal Christmas Walk

Prince George and Princess Charlotte had a major royal first on Christmas Day.

George, 6, and Charlotte, 4, made their royal Christmas walk debut, strolling from Sandringham Estate to St Mary Magdalene Church on Wednesday.

The two walked alongside their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and their grandfather, Prince Charles. George and Charlotte’s little brother, Prince Louis, did not make the trek to the church. As a 1-year-old, he’s still a bit young for the special occasion.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a double-breasted grey coat with a green fascinator and matching heels for the walk. The Duke of Cambridge wore a long navy coat.

Joe Giddens - PA Images via Getty Images The Prince of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children Prince George and Charlotte arriving to attend the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk.

All eyes, of course, were really on the youngest members of the family. George looked sweet in a navy blazer with matching pants and a sweater of the same color.

Charlotte wore a green coat, which coordinated with her mom’s outfit, and navy tights and shoes.

Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images Prince George and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge attend the Christmas Day Church service at Church of St. Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on Dec. 25, 2019.

Phil Noble / Reuters Queen Elizabeth, Camilla, William, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George leave the St Mary Magdalene's church.

Phil Noble / Reuters William Kate, Charlotte and George leave St. Mary Magdalene's church after the Royal Family's Christmas Day service.

Prince Andrew, who announced last month that he was stepping back from public life amid fallout from his relationship with the late sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein, appeared to attend an earlier Christmas church service while walking alongside his older brother, Charles.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were notably absent from the procession. They attended Christmas with the royal family the past two years, but a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace confirmed last month that Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Archie would be spending the holiday with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are on a royal sabbatical for a few weeks and spending time in Canada, nevertheless shared a heartwarming Christmas card featuring Archie prominently in the middle.

Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone! pic.twitter.com/McOcHALoGl — The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) December 23, 2019

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, whose Christmas card was shared last week, also released a new, black-and-white photo of their family on Christmas Day to share with all of their followers.

“This photograph of The Duke of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge in Norfolk earlier this year,” read the caption on the picture, shared by the Kensington Palace accounts.

“We wish all our followers a very happy and relaxing Christmas Day,” it added, alongside an emoji of a snowman.

Subscribe to HuffPost’s Watching the Royals newsletter for all things Windsor (and beyond).