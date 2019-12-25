Prince George, Princess Charlotte Steal The Show At Royal Christmas Walk

Prince George and Princess Charlotte had a major royal first on Christmas Day.
George, 6, and Charlotte, 4, made their royal Christmas walk debut, strolling from Sandringham Estate to St Mary Magdalene Church on Wednesday.
The two walked alongside their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and their grandfather, Prince Charles. George and Charlotte’s little brother, Prince Louis, did not make the trek to the church. As a 1-year-old, he’s still a bit young for the special occasion.
The Duchess of Cambridge wore a double-breasted grey coat with a green fascinator and matching heels for the walk. The Duke of Cambridge wore a long navy coat.
All eyes, of course, were really on the youngest members of the family. George looked sweet in a navy blazer with matching pants and a sweater of the same color.
Charlotte wore a green coat, which coordinated with her mom’s outfit, and navy tights and shoes.
Prince Andrew, who announced last month that he was stepping back from public life amid fallout from his relationship with the late sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein, appeared to attend an earlier Christmas church service while walking alongside his older brother, Charles.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were notably absent from the procession. They attended Christmas with the royal family the past two years, but a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace confirmed last month that Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Archie would be spending the holiday with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are on a royal sabbatical for a few weeks and spending time in Canada, nevertheless shared a heartwarming Christmas card featuring Archie prominently in the middle.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, whose Christmas card was shared last week, also released a new, black-and-white photo of their family on Christmas Day to share with all of their followers.
“This photograph of The Duke of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge in Norfolk earlier this year,” read the caption on the picture, shared by the Kensington Palace accounts.
“We wish all our followers a very happy and relaxing Christmas Day,” it added, alongside an emoji of a snowman.
