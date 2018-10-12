Prince George And Princess Charlotte Steal The Show At Eugenie's Wedding

Prince George and Princess Charlotte stole the spotlight at the royal wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on Friday.

George served as a page boy in the ceremony, and Charlotte was an adorable bridesmaid. The two showed off their royal waves on the drive to the chapel.

The two were joined in the wedding party by Robbie Williams’ daughter, Theodora; Savannah and Isla Philips; Mia Tindall; Maud Windsor; and Louis de Givenchy.

PA Wire/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

TOBY MELVILLE via Getty Images

WPA Pool via Getty Images

One of the little page boys ― Louis ― danced as he exited the car to the chapel, before tripping on the stairs on the way up. So much excitement!

The Bridesmaids and Page Boys have arrived at St George's Chapel! #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/k26Z2uGeNB — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 12, 2018

The royal siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte also served as page boy and bridesmaid at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19, and again at the September nuptials of Sophie Carter (one of Charlotte’s godmothers) and Robert Snuggs.

Are they the best royal wedding guests? We think so:

PA Wire/PA Images Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the royal wedding on May 19.

Here they are with the other bridesmaids and page boys for Harry and Meghan:

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on May 21, 2018 at 6:51am PDT

It may be a while before their little brother Prince Louis can join them as a page boy. Louis, who was born in April, did not make an appearance at Friday’s nuptials.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles.



The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge. pic.twitter.com/4DUwsLv5JQ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 27, 2018