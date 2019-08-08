Prince George And Princess Charlotte Steal The Show At Sailing Event

Prince George and Princess Charlotte had the time of their lives at a sailing event Thursday, hamming it up for the cameras and making goofy faces.

The two royals attended the inaugural King’s Cup regatta in Cowes, England, which was hosted by Prince William and Kate Middleton to benefit charities. Their grandparents Carole and Mike Middleton were also at the event.

George, who just turned 6, showed off a toothy smile with a gap while posing in a captain’s hat, life jacket and a nautical blue and white shirt.

Say cheese!

Yet another funny face.

Charlotte had a little more fun with the cameras and enjoyed making goofy faces and poking out her tongue at the crowd (even as Mom and Grandma looked on).

The Duchess of Cambridge -- with Charlotte and Carole Middleton -- look through a window at the prize giving after the King's Cup regatta at Cowes on the Isle of Wight.

Charlotte continued to make funny faces throughout the event.

George recently showed off the loss of a few of his teeth in the sweet photos the royal family posted for his birthday (though it appears he’s lost a few of his top teeth now too).

The future king posed in an England soccer jersey in photos taken by the Duchess of Cambridge. Two of the pictures were taken in the garden of the family’s Kensington Palace home while one was taken while the family was on vacation.

The royals recently got back from a trip to one of their favorite vacation hangouts on the private island of Mustique, where you can rent their vacation home for a rumored $27,000 a week.

