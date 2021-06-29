ENTERTAINMENT

Prince George Wears Suit And Tie For A Soccer Outing With His Mom And Dad

The 7-year-old prince color-coordinated with his mom, Kate Middleton, and dad, Prince William.

Prince George looked like he was having a ball at England’s soccer match against Germany on Tuesday.

The 7-year-old royal attended the UEFA Euro 2020 game at Wembley Stadium alongside his dad, Prince William, and mom, Kate Middleton.

It was surely a special solo outing for the youngster, as he was without his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

George matched with both of his parents, wearing a smart navy jacket with a light blue shirt and a navy tie with red and blue stripes ― much like his dad.

Prince William, Prince George and Kate Middleton celebrate the first goal in the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 football match between England and Germany on June 29.
Checking out the action below. 
George attending the game with his parents is a very big step for the future king. 

The Cambridges were in good company at the game, as Ed Sheeran and David Beckham sat just a few seats behind the royals.

The former soccer player is a close friend, as he and wife Victoria Beckham attended both William’s and Harry’s nuptials. Sheeran has also participated in a royal engagement with the Duke of Sussex (and gotten slashed in the face with a sword held by Princess Beatrice).

Ed Sheeran and David Beckham sit in the stands alongside the royals. 

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s social media accounts shared photos of the family outing with an enthusiastic caption cheering on England’s “incredible performance” and win.

George appears to be an ardent soccer fan, as he was pictured cheering excitedly for William’s favorite team, Aston Villa, when he attended a game with his family in October 2019.

He also donned an England jersey for his birthday portraits last year, taken by the Duchess of Cambridge.

Royal watchers will have another birthday portrait on the way soon enough, as the eldest Cambridge offspring will celebrate his 8th birthday on July 22.

For more photos of Prince George through the years, see below:

    Chris Jackson via Getty Images
    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge depart The Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital with newborn Prince George on July 23, 2013.
    REUTERS/Michael Middleton/The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Handout
    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge pose in the garden of the Middleton family home in Bucklebury, England with their son Prince George, cocker spaniel Lupo and Middleton family pet Tilly, in this undated photograph released Aug. 19, 2013.
    REUTERS/John Stillwell/pool
    Prince William carries Prince George as they arrive for his christening at St James's Palace in London on Oct. 23, 2013.
    Jason Bell/Camera Press/Redux
    Family photo taken at Kensington Palace in March 2014.
    Chris Jackson via Getty Images
    The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George arrive at Wellington Military Terminal in New Zealand for the first day of their royal tour on April 7, 2014. 
    POOL New / Reuters
    Prince George at the Taronga Zoo on April 20, 2014, in Sydney, Australia.
    REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
    Portrait of Prince George taken July 2, 2014, ahead of his birthday at the Natural History Museum in London.
    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/PA Wire via Getty Images.
    Prince George in an official Christmas portrait, taken at Kensington Palace and released Dec. 2014.
    Chris Jackson via Getty Images
    Prince William and Prince George at St. Mary's hospital after Princess Charlotte's birth on May 2, 2015, in London, England.
    REUTERS/Duchess of Cambridge/Handout via Reuters
    Prince George and Princess Charlotte in a photo taken by the Duchess of Cambridge in mid-May 2015 at Anmer Hall in Norfolk.
    Chris Jackson via Getty Images
    Prince George waves from the window of Buckingham Palace as he watches the Trooping the Colour on June 13, 2015, in London, England.
    Stefan Wermuth / Reuters
    Prince William holds Prince George as he waves on the balcony at Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade in central London on June 13, 2015.
    Getty Images
    The family Christmas card photo, taken in October 2015 by photographer Chris Jelf.
    Handout/The Duchess of Cambridge
    Prince George arrives for his first day at Westacre Montessori School in Norfolk on Jan. 6, 2016. 
    John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images
    The royal family enjoys a short private skiing break on March 3, 2016, in the French Alps.
    Pete Souza / via Kensington Palace
    Prince George meets President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama at Kensington Palace on April 22.
    Chris Jackson via Getty Images
    The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George attend the Gigaset Charity Polo Match on June 14, 2015, in Tetbury, England.
    Matt Porteous/PA Wire
    Official portrait released for Prince George's third birthday, taken at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk in mid-July 2016. 
    Chris Jackson via Getty Images
    Prince George with Prince William at a children's party for military families during the Royal Tour of Canada on Sept. 29, 2016.
    Chris Jackson via Getty Images
    Prince George waves as he leaves from Victoria Harbour to board a sea-plane on the final day of their Royal Tour of Canada on Oct. 1, 2016.
    Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
    Prince George of Cambridge attends Church on Christmas Day on Dec. 25, 2016, in Bucklebury, Berkshire.
    Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
    Prince George at the wedding Of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church on May 20, 2017, in Englefield Green, England.
    Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    Prince George and his family look on from the balcony during the annual Trooping The Colour parade on June 17, 2017, in London, England.
    Chris Jackson/Getty Images
    A portrait taken in early June 2017 at Kensington Palace and released ahead of Prince George's fourth birthday.
    Getty Images
    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo in July 8, 2016, in Fairford, England.
    Chris Jackson via Getty Images
    Prince William speaks with Prince George of Cambridge as they arrive on the first day of their official visit to Poland on July 17, 2017.
    Chris Jackson via Getty Images
    Prince George views helicopter models before departing from Hamburg, Germany, airport on the last day of the family's official visit to Poland and Germany on July 21, 2017.
    Chris Jackson/Getty Images
    Prince William with Prince George on his first day of school at Thomas's Battersea on September 7, 2017, in London.
    Getty Images/Chris Jackson
    The royal family Christmas card for 2017.
    WPA Pool via Getty Images
    Prince George leaves St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle after the wedding of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018, in Windsor, England.

