Prince George Shows Off A Wide Variety Of Expressions At Wimbledon Debut

Prince George crossed off a major first over the weekend.

The future heir to the throne made his Wimbledon debut on Sunday, alongside parents Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The 8-year-old sat beside his mom and dad in the Royal Box, where the Cambridges watched Novak Djokovic defeat Nick Kyrgios in four sets.

The Cambridges attend the Wimbledon Men's Singles Final at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10 in London, England. Karwai Tang via Getty Images

George has begun accompanying his parents on sporting outings, memorably attending the Euro 2020 matches with his parents last year and the Six Nations rugby match in February.

The Duchess of Cambridge chose head-to-toe Alessandra Rich to wear at Sunday’s match, donning another polka dot dress for her third Wimbledon appearance this year and $745 suede and patent leather pumps from her go-to designer.

George donned a navy suit with a tie ― and a wide variety of expressions ― for the occasion, captured by photographers:

Kate, who took over as patron of The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club from Queen Elizabeth in 2016, handed out trophies for the women’s final on Saturday and the men’s final on Sunday.

“Another year, another incredible tournament here @wimbledon,” the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote on a slideshow of photos on their Instagram account on Sunday.

“Congratulations to @djokernole on becoming Men’s singles Champion again today and to all the players who participated over the past two weeks,” they said, adding: “Last but not least, to the staff, team and community who make this special event happen.”

Kate has previously admitted that George’s favorite tennis player is Roger Federer, and that the tennis great has even given the prince lessons.