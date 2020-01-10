Prince To Be Honored With Grammys Tribute Special

Prince will be honored with a star-studded concert at a Grammys tribute special after the award ceremony this month.

The tribute, which will feature a number of artists including John Legend, Chris Martin and Alicia Keys, will take place on Jan. 28 — two days after the 62nd annual Grammy Awards. The event will air on CBS later in 2020, the Recording Academy announced Thursday.

Prince’s longtime collaborators, including Sheila E. and his 1980s band The Revolution, are also slated to perform at the event, for which Sheila E. will serve as co-musical director.

She tweeted on Thursday that she is “honored to be performing” at the special celebrating the late music legend, who died in 2016 at age 57.

“We’ve put together some AMAZING talent that you won’t want to miss,” she wrote. “This is so special to me”

I'm honored to be performing as well as serving as the musical director for Let's Go Crazy: @RecordingAcad Salute to Prince. We've put together some AMAZING talent that you won't want to miss. This is so special to me. 💜 https://t.co/JmXKDLnVuj — SheilaEdrummer (@SheilaEdrummer) January 10, 2020

Keys, who will return to host this year’s Grammy Awards for the second year in the row, performed a tribute for Prince at the 2010 BET Awards, when the singer looked on from the audience. That tribute included performances by Janelle Monáe, Esperanza Spalding and Patti LaBelle.

Frederick M. Brown via Getty Images Patti LaBelle, Janelle Monáe, Esperanza Spalding and Alicia Keys perform a tribute to Prince during the 2010 BET Awards.

Artists have continued to honor Prince since his death.

At the Billboard Music Awards in May 2016, Madonna delivered a much-talked about Prince tribute, which also featured Stevie Wonder. In 2017, Bruno Mars celebrated Prince with a performance alongside Morris Day And The Time at the Grammys.

Other artists slated to perform at the Prince tribute later this month — which will be called Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute To Prince — include Morris Day And The Time, H.E.R, Usher, Foo Fighters, and Earth, Wind & Fire.