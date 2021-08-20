Prince Harry is back in the saddle ― for a cause.

The Duke of Sussex made a surprise appearance at a pared-down Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup in Aspen, Colorado, on Thursday to help raise funds for the prince’s charity, Sentebale.

It was the royal’s first public appearance in the United States since he and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana, in June.

The Duke of Sussex co-founded Sentebale in 2006 alongside his good friend Prince Seeiso. The organization provides resources to vulnerable children in southern Africa, especially those affected by “extreme poverty, inequality and the HIV/AIDS epidemic.”

Harry announced that he would be making a $1.5 million donation to the charity using part of the proceeds from his upcoming memoir.

SENTEBALE ISPS HANDA POLO CUP 2021 The Duke of Sussex in action at the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup.

“I’m thrilled to be able to support Sentebale, both in person and financially through a separate charitable donation to meet this immediate need,” the duke said in a statement shared with HuffPost on Thursday. “This is one of several donations I plan to make to charitable organizations, and I’m grateful to be able to give back in this way for the children and communities who gravely need it.”

Harry’s donation helped bring the total funds raised at the polo cup on Thursday to $3.5 million.

The royal also helped Team Sentebale secure a 3-0 win at the event, scoring two goals alongside his longtime friend and teammate, polo player Nacho Figueras.

SENTEBALE ISPS HANDA POLO CUP 2021 The Duke of Sussex and Nacho Figueras.

SENTEBALE ISPS HANDA POLO CUP 2021 The Duke of Sussex and Team Sentebale pose for pictures at the winners podium.

The duke revealed in July that he was working on an “intimate and heartfelt” memoir, due out in late 2022, that he said would be an “accurate and wholly truthful” look at his own life. At the time, it was announced that the royal would be donating his book proceeds to charity.

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born, but as the man I have become,” Harry said in a statement that month. “I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

Harry and Meghan have been on a 20-week parental leave since the birth of their daughter, Lili, though they’re aren’t staying out of the spotlight entirely.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a statement on their Archewell foundation website Monday, following the earthquake in Haiti and the Taliban takeover unfolding in Afghanistan.

The royals spoke about the “exceptionally fragile” state of the world and shared the organizations that they were supporting. They also provided an accompanying list of mental health resources and actionable ways to help those in need.

