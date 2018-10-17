It was one royally cute encounter.

Prince Harry gave 5-year-old Luke Vincent a hug during his and wife Meghan Markle’s official visit to Dubbo in New South Wales, Australia, on Wednesday.

And the little boy responded in the most adorable way ― by tickling Harry’s beard.

The cutest breach of royal protocol you'll ever see – a five-year-old boy couldn't resist touching Prince Harry's beard during a school visit in Australia 😂🧔🏻❤️ https://t.co/03Ii3tFi0C pic.twitter.com/MlOaEu8WN1 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) October 17, 2018

The youngster was “mesmerized” by Harry’s hairy chin because his “favorite person in the world is Santa Claus,” the BBC reported.

The heartwarming moment immediately went viral, and melted plenty of hearts on Twitter:

Really CUTE!👌 — Sundar Nair (@NairSundar) October 17, 2018

How lovely ❤ — Kathy Jagger (@jaggerkathy) October 17, 2018

Harry is going to be a wonderful father. — Foster's Mom (@isabellablanc) October 17, 2018