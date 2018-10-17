It was one royally cute encounter.
Prince Harry gave 5-year-old Luke Vincent a hug during his and wife Meghan Markle’s official visit to Dubbo in New South Wales, Australia, on Wednesday.
And the little boy responded in the most adorable way ― by tickling Harry’s beard.
The youngster was “mesmerized” by Harry’s hairy chin because his “favorite person in the world is Santa Claus,” the BBC reported.
The heartwarming moment immediately went viral, and melted plenty of hearts on Twitter:
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who announced this week that they are expecting their first child in the spring, are touring New Zealand and Australia ahead of the Invictus Games in Sydney.