27 Adorable Baby Photos Of Prince Harry

As he and Meghan Markle prepare to welcome their first child, here's a look at Harry's early years.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are due to welcome their first child sometime in the coming weeks. Though the couple has decided to keep the plans around their baby’s birth “private,” people are already speculating about every little detail.

One thing seems certain, however. This baby is likely to be royally cute. In anticipation of the bundle of joy’s arrival, we’re here to remind you that Prince Harry was a truly adorable baby. There are endless photos from the famous redhead’s childhood to back that up.

Sadly, baby photos of Meghan aren’t as readily available, but based on the ones her family has shared, it’s clear she was an adorable child as well. Without further ado, here are 27 cute photos of Prince Harry as a baby and toddler.

Anwar Hussein via Getty Images
Though he isn't very visible in the pictures, Prince Harry's first photo opportunity was outside St. Mary's Hospital in London after his birth in September 1984.
PA Images via Getty Images
Diana holds Harry on the day of his christening in December 1984.
Georges De Keerle via Getty Images
Harry and Diana at Aberdeen Airport in March 1985.
John Shelley Collection/Avalon via Getty Images
Diana, Harry, William and Charles in Venice, Italy, in May 1985.
Tim Graham via Getty Images
Diana and Harry in Italy in May 1985.
Princess Diana Archive via Getty Images
Harry on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour in June 1985.
PA Images via Getty Images
Harry and Diana as the royal family sets sail for the Western Isles in August 1985.
Tim Graham via Getty Images
Harry at Kensington Palace in October 1985.
Tim Graham via Getty Images
Harry at Kensington Palace with Diana and William in October 1985.
Tim Graham via Getty Images
Prince Harry at home in the playroom at Kensington Palace in October 1985.
Georges De Keerle via Getty Images
Harry and William at Aberdeen Airport in March 1986.
Georges De Keerle via Getty Images
Diana and Harry at Aberdeen Airport in March 1986.
Tim Graham via Getty Images
Princess Anne holding Harry on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after Trooping the Colour in June 1986.
Tim Graham via Getty Images
Harry and Diana in the garden of Highgrove House in Gloucestershire in July 1986.
Tim Graham via Getty Images
Harry and Diana at Highgrove in July 1986.
Tim Graham via Getty Images
The royal family in the meadow at Highgrove in July 1986 in Tetbury, England.
Tim Graham via Getty Images
Diana, Harry and William at Highgrove in July 1986.
Mirrorpix via Getty Images
Harry in Palma, Majorca, in August 1986.
Tim Graham via Getty Images
Harry in Majorca in August 1986.
Tim Graham via Getty Images
Family portrait taken at Kensington Palace in December 1986.
Georges De Keerle via Getty Images
Harry at Cirencester Polo Club in Cirencester, England, in June 1987.
Tim Graham via Getty Images
Harry joins his family at Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Colour in June 1987.
Julian Parker via Getty Images
Diana and Harry in Balmoral, Scotland, in August 1987.
John Shelley Collection/Avalon via Getty Images
Harry on his first day at nursery school in September 1987.
PA Images via Getty Images
Harry arrives at school for a Nativity play in December 1987.
Tim Graham via Getty Images
Harry with his parents at Sandringham in January 1988.
Tim Graham via Getty Images
Harry at Trooping the Colour in London in June 1988.
