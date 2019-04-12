Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are due to welcome their first child sometime in the coming weeks. Though the couple has decided to keep the plans around their baby’s birth “private,” people are already speculating about every little detail.

One thing seems certain, however. This baby is likely to be royally cute. In anticipation of the bundle of joy’s arrival, we’re here to remind you that Prince Harry was a truly adorable baby. There are endless photos from the famous redhead’s childhood to back that up.

Sadly, baby photos of Meghan aren’t as readily available, but based on the ones her family has shared, it’s clear she was an adorable child as well. Without further ado, here are 27 cute photos of Prince Harry as a baby and toddler.