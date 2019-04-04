Prince Harry Bonds With Baby After Ballet Display, And It's Too Cute For Words

Prince Harry clearly has a new fan in this 3-month-old named Naz, who flashed the Duke of Sussex a beautiful smile during a royal visit on Wednesday:

The infant couldn’t stop beaming at Harry, who’d just completed the “ballet challenge” of balancing on one leg with older children at a YMCA center in London.

“I think he has babies on his mind,” the youngster’s mom, Maria, told reporters of the soon-to-be royal father. He and the Duchess of Sussex are expecting their first child this spring.

Amazing scenes as Harry takes part in a children’s ballet class at the Ealing @ymca pic.twitter.com/TPnm4TWvZH — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) April 3, 2019

And with only weeks to go, Harry was clearly VERY broody! pic.twitter.com/tRv4l7q1GH — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) April 3, 2019

The adorable encounter came as Harry “met with families, children and young adults” as “a continuation of his dedicated work in the mental health space,” according to a post on his and wife Meghan Markle’s official Instagram account.

The account itself also made headlines Wednesday after it broke the Guinness World Record for being the fastest ever to gain 1 million followers. It now has 3.3 million.

