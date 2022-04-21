Prince Harry Bonds With Fellow Balding Men In Funny Moment: 'I'm Doomed'

Prince Harry acted as a jester while bonding with a few men about thinning hair.

During a candid moment before an interview for Nederlandse Publieke Omroep (Dutch Public Broadcaster) to promote the Invictus Games, which are taking place this week in The Hague, Netherlands, the Duke of Sussex playfully riffed with two men about their follicle flaws.

At around the video’s 14:18 mark, a man People identifies as Dutch athlete Bart van der Burg was having makeup applied to his forehead when Prince Harry, 37, quipped: “You’ve got a lot more to be done there,” seemingly joking that the makeup artist also needed to address the rest of his mostly bald head.

Van der Burg had a good sense of humor about the jab and replied:

“It’s also empty once [she’s] done,” he said, referring to the artist’s makeup supply.

The other man sitting at the table with Prince Harry and van der Burg then shared his insecurities about balding, and Prince Harry was quick to sympathize.

“But you’re slower than me,” Prince Harry said, pointing to his bald spot. “I’m already … I’m doomed.”

“I guess we have the same barber,” the man told Prince Harry.

“We call it the bird’s nest,” van der Burg then chirped, referring to Prince Harry’s bald spot — which made the royal crack up.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, watch the sitting volleyball competition on Day 2 of the Invictus Games 2020 in the Netherlands. Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images

The Invictus Games, a competition among wounded service members, was founded by Prince Harry in 2014.

Harry, and his brother, Prince William, have long shared in the public scrutiny over their retreating hairlines — and it’s a topic the Duke of Sussex has had a lot of fun teasing his older brother about.

Upon seeing a royal portrait of him and William in 2010, Prince Harry made a choice comment about their locks in the painting, according to The Sun.

“I don’t know, I’m a little bit more ginger in there than I am in real life, I think,” Prince Harry said of the portrait. “I don’t know, and [William] got given more hair so, apart from that, it is what it is, but, no, it’s nice, it could have been worse.”