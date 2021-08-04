Prince Harry Cameo Makes Melissa McCarthy Lose It In Meghan Markle's Birthday Video

Prince Harry made a surprise appearance in a video celebrating Meghan Markle’s 40th birthday on Wednesday, and it left actor Melissa McCarthy (and the rest of the internet) in stitches.

In a new video announcing the Duchess of Sussex’s mentorship program for women reentering the workforce, called 40x40, Meghan and McCarthy trade jokes about getting matching “bestie” tattoos, the possibility of a “Suits” reunion and yacht parties.

But one of the most unexpected laughs comes at the end of the video, when the Duke of Sussex seemingly accidentally appears in a window outside of Meghan’s office while juggling limes.

The duke appears to catch the “Bridesmaids” actor completely off guard while she’s talking about having afternoon tea with Meghan and Harry’s rescue chickens.

“Oh my god!” McCarthy says while catching a glimpse of the prince, bursting into a fit of giggles.

“What?!” Meghan says, while looking at the window and back at the computer screen, while giggling as well.

See the moment below:

somebody come collect prince harry pic.twitter.com/Buqp8xtQO1 — meredith (@meghvnmarkle) August 4, 2021

At the end of the video, you can see the duke smiling and ducking out of the frame:

prince harry 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/x2KhFssXTu — best of prince harry (@harrysussex_) August 4, 2021

