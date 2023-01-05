Prince Harry Admits He Snorted Cocaine As A Teen In New Memoir

Prince Harry has turned up his nose at the royal family but did no such thing to cocaine, apparently using the drug while away on a hunting weekend as a teen.

In a Sky News-obtained copy of his memoir, “Spare,” that was mistakenly sold in Spain, the wayward royal wrote that his objective was to feel different.

“Of course I had been taking cocaine at that time,” he wrote, per Sky News. “At someone’s house, during a hunting weekend, I was offered a line, and since then I had consumed some more.”

Harry noted that using the drug “wasn’t very fun, and it didn’t make me feel especially happy as seemed to happen to others, but it did make me feel different, and that was my main objective. To feel. To be different.”

“I was a seventeen-year-old willing to try almost anything that would alter the pre-established order,” he concluded. “At least, that’s what I was trying to convince myself of.”

The book comes out Tuesday, but stunning passages have already been revealed. Harry claims Prince William verbally bashed Meghan Markle and physically assaulted him, and that both William and Kate Middleton encouraged him to wear the infamous Nazi uniform getup to a costume party.

