Prince Harry Said The Sweetest Thing To A Boy Who Also Lost His Mom

Prince Harry met a boy who also lost his mother at a young age, and the two shared a tender moment captured on video.

During a royal tour stop in Auckland, New Zealand, on Tuesday, the Duke of Sussex comforted 6-year-old Otia Nante, whose mom died when he was a baby. Otia was accompanied by his grandmother Te Nante, who raised him.

The touching moment Prince Harry comforts a young boy during the #RoyalTourNZ after his mother recently passed away. Diana would be so proud ❤️ https://t.co/74vImH9DO3 #RoyalTour pic.twitter.com/QzsvyvgRk7 — news.com.au (@newscomauHQ) October 30, 2018

“He really looks up to you because he actually lost his mummy too,” Nante said as she handed Harry a letter that her grandson wrote for him.

Harry responded with genuine compassion and some hopeful words.

“Life will always be alright ― you know that,” he told Otia. “I’ve made it to 34 years old and life is great. I have a beautiful wife and a baby on the way. Your life is going to be sorted. Don’t you worry about that.”

Otia even got a rare selfie with the royal:

Harry was 12 when his mother, Princess Diana, died in a car accident in 1997. In the years since, he’s opened up about grief and his mom’s legacy.

“Every day, depending on what I’m doing, I wonder what it would be like if she was here, and what she would say, and how she would be making everybody else laugh,” Harry told “Good Morning Britain” in 2016. “Who knows what the situation would be, what the world would be like, if she were still around.”