After talking about their “little bundle of joy,” who Meghan said is “calm” with the “sweetest temperament,” the prince couldn’t help but make a joke at the end of their appearance.

“He’s already got a little bit of facial hair as well,” he said, as Meghan and the small press group gathered let out a laugh.

“Wonderful,” the 34-year-old said.

The joke sounds like one that Prince William would make, as he quipped shortly after Prince George’s birth that the new baby “got way more hair than me, thank God.”

PA Wire/PA Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their baby son, who was born on Monday morning, during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

William and Kate Middleton recently congratulated the new parents during an event held on Tuesday.

“I’m very pleased and glad to welcome my own brother into the sleep deprivation that is parenting,” he said at the launch of the King’s Cup Regatta in London, adding that he had “plenty of advice” for his brother.

“I wish him all the best and I hope the next few days they can settle down and enjoy having a newborn in their family and the joys that come with that,” he said.

Kate added, “It’s such a great time of year to have a baby.”

Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Caernarfon Coastguard Search and Rescue Helicopter Base during a visit to North Wales on May 8.

Prior to the birth of his son, the prince made a racy dad joke (racy for a royal, of course) during a trip to Morocco in February with the Duchess of Sussex.

After a well-wisher congratulated the couple on their pregnancy, Harry turned to Meghan and jokingly said, “What, you’re pregnant?”

“Surprise!” Meghan said, laughing.