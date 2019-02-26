Prince Harry Makes The Most Hilarious Dad Joke About Meghan Markle’s Pregnancy

Unless you’ve been living under a rock or avoiding the internet for the past few months, you likely know that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their first child within the next few weeks.

But it seems that might even be news to Harry. When a woman recently congratulated the couple on their pregnancy during their trip to Morocco, the royal hilariously feigned shock at the announcement.

“What, you’re pregnant?” Harry said, turning to Meghan.

“Surprise!” Meghan responded back, laughing and putting her hand on her husband’s back.

Harry then took it a step further, asking “Is it mine?!” as the audience around them began to laugh.

Watch the moment below:

Ah, the daddest of dad jokes.

The joke is especially, uh, interesting considering Harry has been at the center of conspiracy theories that he isn’t actually Prince Charles’ son.

Many speculated that Harry was actually the son of James Hewitt, a British former cavalry officer who his mother Princess Diana admitted to having had a five-year affair with.

PA Archive/PA Images James Hewitt arrives for the 2003 TV Moments Awards, held at the BBC Television Centre in London.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently wrapped up a three-day royal tour of Morocco. It was their last trip before their baby’s expected arrival at the end of April or beginning of May.

According to British Ambassador to Morocco Thomas Reilly, “this was a very different kind of trip” for the two.

“Personal, informal and away from the pomp and pageantry of traditional visits,” Reilly told Harper’s Bazaar. “Moroccans loved the way [Meghan and Harry] were so spontaneous and cared so deeply.”

Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images

And dare we say, they were pretty funny as well.