Prince Harry's Favorite Australian Fan, Daphne Dunne, Dies At 99

Prince Harry’s biggest fan, an Australian war widow named Daphne Dunne, died on Monday, according to the BBC. She was 99 years old.
Dunne and Harry met three times over the past few years, first exchanging greetings in 2015 after the prince completed a stint with the Australian army.
The two later reconnected in Sydney in 2017 while Harry was in town for the Invictus Games and again in 2018 when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stopped by Australia as part of their royal tour.
During the tour, Dunne got to meet Meghan Markle just after the couple’s pregnancy announcement, which the war widow said was “marvelous” news and “just what Harry needed.” The Duchess of Sussex was equally enthused to meet Dunne.
“I’m so happy to finally meet you. I’ve heard so much about you. All good things,” the former “Suits” actress said. “Enjoy the rest of the day. Hopefully next time we see you we’ll have a little one with us.”
The two recently sent a birthday message to Dunne when she turned 99.
“Dear Daphne, My wife and I send our warmest wishes to you on the occasion of your 99th birthday on Friday,” the letter said, according to People. “We hope you have a wonderful celebration surrounded by family and friends and that you’ve managed to escape hospital.”
Chris Jackson, Getty Images’ royal photographer, posted a sweet collection of photos of the duke and Dunne on Tuesday, alongside a fond caption remembering their interactions.
“Sad to wake up to the news of the passing of legendary Australian Daphne Dunne this morning,” Jackson said. “I will never forget Prince Harry‘s enthusiastic greeting and her smile in the absolutely torrential Sydney rain in 2017 during a brief Invictus Games visit.”
