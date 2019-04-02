Prince Harry's Favorite Australian Fan, Daphne Dunne, Dies At 99

The two recently sent a birthday message to Dunne when she turned 99.

“Dear Daphne, My wife and I send our warmest wishes to you on the occasion of your 99th birthday on Friday,” the letter said, according to People. “We hope you have a wonderful celebration surrounded by family and friends and that you’ve managed to escape hospital.”

Chris Jackson, Getty Images’ royal photographer, posted a sweet collection of photos of the duke and Dunne on Tuesday, alongside a fond caption remembering their interactions.

“Sad to wake up to the news of the passing of legendary Australian Daphne Dunne this morning,” Jackson said. “I will never forget Prince Harry‘s enthusiastic greeting and her smile in the absolutely torrential Sydney rain in 2017 during a brief Invictus Games visit.”