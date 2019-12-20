Prince Harry, Dressed As Santa, Delivers Emotional Message For Children

The royal dressed as Jolly Old Saint Nick to offer season’s greetings and a sweet message of support in a video on Friday for the children who belong to Scotty’s Little Soldiers. The charity helps support children ― aged 4 to 18 ― who have lost a parent who served in the British Armed Forces.

In the video, Prince Harry tells the children, “I hear there are 190 of you there this year, so please cause as much chaos as humanly possible,” before adding, “I also want to encourage you guys to look around and realize that you are part of a family, part of an amazing community and there is support for you there every since day, should you need it.”

“Having met some of you a few years ago, I know how incredibly strong you are,” the new dad said. “So yes, losing a parent is incredibly hard but I know that every single one of you ― by helping each other ― out that you will have an amazing future ahead of you and a fantastic Christmas as well.”

Scotty's Little Soliders Prince Harry dressed up as Santa Claus, or as some might call him, Father Christmas.

“So the last thing from me is, your parents, they will never be forgotten, and you will never be forgotten, and I really, really hope and I know that you all will leave today with a huge smile on your face. And for the younger ones of you—probably covered in food as well,” joked Harry as he signed off from the video. “So have a fantastic Christmas and happy New Year.”

According the charity’s website, the video was shown to children during a Christmas party on a boat on the Thames River earlier this month, as “Christmas can be a particularly tough time for those missing loved ones.”

HRH The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry... I mean... Santa Claus sent a lovely Christmas video for @CorporalScotty ❄️🎄



©Kensington Palace/ Scotty’s Little Soldiers pic.twitter.com/RJHUxwjP89 — Benjamin Wareing (@BenjaminWareing) December 20, 2019

Nikki Scott, a widow and the founder of Scotty’s Little Soldiers, thanked the duke on the website for his very special video message.

“It can be a difficult time of year for these kids, so receiving a heartfelt message from Prince Harry really meant the world to them. The message was a surprise and the look on their faces was priceless,” she said. “In the Christmas spirit, we thought we would share it here for all to enjoy!”

