Ed Sheeran and Prince Harry raised awareness about World Mental Health Day on Thursday with the release of this spoof video that ended with a royally funny twist:

In the clip, above, it was a comical case of misunderstanding as the “Perfect” singer visited the Duke of Sussex to film a charity video.

“This, for me, is a subject of conversation that is just not talked about enough. I think people all over the world are really suffering,” Harry said.

Sheeran agreed, saying he had been working on a song to tackle the issue and “get it out to more people.”

“People just don’t understand what it’s like for people like us,” he added. “Well, you know with, like, the jokes and the snide comments. I just feel like it’s time we stood up and said: ‘We’re not going to take this anymore.’ We are ginger, and we’re gonna fight.”

Harry quickly responded: “Um, ok, um. Slightly awkward. This might have been a miscommunication, but this is about World Mental Health Day.”

“Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah, of course. Of course. I definitely knew that,” Sheeran said, hastily deleting the content of a computer document titled, “GINGERS UNITE.”

Harry ended the video with a serious message:

“Guys, this World Mental Health Day. Reach out. Make sure that your friends, strangers — look out for anybody that might be suffering in silence. We’re all in this together.”

Harry revealed in 2017 that he had sought mental health support from a counselor after years of not thinking about the 1997 death of his mother, Princess Diana.

“You need to know that part of being strong and tough is having the courage to seek help when you need it,” he said during a royal tour of Australia last year. “You must not silently suffer. You are all in this together.”