Prince Harry Sends Elton John Heartfelt Message About Friendship With 'Mum' Diana

Elton John is saying goodbye in style.

The prolific performer closed out his last-ever U.S. concert on Sunday night at Dodger Stadium, where he was joined on stage by some of his close collaborators and was celebrated with send-off messages from his nearest and dearest.

Prior to the start of the show, the “Tiny Dancer” singer got a personal video message from friends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who sent their heartfelt congratulations.

“We are just so proud of you, we’re so grateful that we were able to see you on your farewell tour also,” the Duchess of Sussex said as she stood alongside her husband in the clip.

Elton John and Prince Harry attend the 2018 International AIDS Conference on July 24, 2018, in Amsterdam. Patrick van Katwijk via Getty Images

“And thank you for entertaining everybody for so many decades,” Harry chimed in. “Thank you for being the friend that you were for my mum, thank you for being our friend, thank you for being a friend to our kids.”

The Duke of Sussex also joked: “Even though this is officially your retirement, this will not be your last gig and we know that!”

“But, we love you. And congratulations on an incredible career,” the royal added.

The “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” singer was good friends the late Princess Diana, the mother of Harry and Prince William.

Though Diana and John famously had a falling out, they made up a month before she died in an August 1997 car crash. John famously performed “Candle in the Wind” at Diana’s funeral.

harry & meghan’s message to elton john ahead of his farewell from dodger stadium concert live on Disney+ 🤍 pic.twitter.com/cq8IQkfwJ6 — michelle (@ddarveyy) November 21, 2022

The entertainer has remained extremely close to the royal family over the years, and performed at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s luncheon wedding reception in 2018.

He also fiercely defended the couple amid backlash over his loaning of his home with husband David Furnish and providing the royals with a private jet.

