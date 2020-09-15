WPA Pool via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex pose with their newborn son Archie in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle in May 2019.

Prince Harry is open about the joys and challenges of fatherhood.

The royal and his wife, Meghan Markle, welcomed their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in May 2019. Throughout the pregnancy and first year of parenthood, the Duke of Sussex shared snippets of his experience.

In honor of his birthday, here are 12 quotes about parenthood from Prince Harry.

On Welcoming Baby Archie

“It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension.”

On The First Days Of Parenthood

“Parenting is amazing. It’s only been what, two and a half days, three days, but we’re just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy. We have to spend some precious time with him as he slowly starts to grow up.”

On Wanting To Improve The World For His Child

“As someone who is about to become a father, I am acutely aware of our shared responsibility to make this world more resilient and its inhabitants more accountable for the next generation. The only way to see real progress is not by chance, it’s by change. Let’s get to work.”

On Expecting A Baby

“Of course I am excited, very excited.”

On Childbirth

“I haven’t been in many births. This is definitely my first birth. But it was amazing. Absolutely incredible. I’m so incredibly proud of my wife.”

On Public Support

“Thank you for the welcome you have given Meghan and I over the last few days. I have been so proud to be able to introduce my wife to you and we have been so happy to be able to celebrate the personal joy of our newest addition with you all.”

On Pride

“As every father and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing. But this little thing is absolutely to die for. So I’m just over the moon.”

On Which Parent Archie Resembles

“His looks are changing every single day, so, who knows?”

On Parenting In The Public Eye

“We’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there.”

On Setting An Example

“I’m struck by a few things today, most of which is the power of the invisible role model. The person who may be sitting here today that doesn’t realize that someone looks up to them that ― for that person ― you inspire them to be kinder, better, greater, more successful, more impactful. Perhaps it’s the newfound clarity I have as a father knowing that my son will always be watching what I do, mimicking my behavior, one day maybe even following in my footsteps.”

On Protecting His Family From The Press

“I will always protect my family, and now I have a family to protect. So everything that [my mother] went through, and what happened to her, is incredibly important every single day, and that is not me being paranoid, that is just me not wanting a repeat of the past.”

On Quarantine Family Time