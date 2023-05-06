What's Hot

Joel Embiid Tears Up As He Reflects On Fatherhood In Emotional NBA MVP Speech

Bill Barr Torches Former Boss Trump: ‘Horror Show’

Man Gets 14 Years In 1/6 Case, Longest Sentence Imposed Yet

Guess Which 2 Royal Family Members Don't Have Roles At King Charles' Coronation

Ron DeSantis May Be Plotting To Topple Another Democratic Prosecutor In Florida

Mother Speaks Out After College Senior Dies Of Brain Tumor Found On Spring Break

Berkeley Professor Apologizes For False Indigenous Identity

'My Favorite Purchase For Our Deck': 46 Things To Spruce Up Your Outdoor Space

King Charles Receives Punk Makeover In Coronation Street Art

John Legend Takes Down Megyn Kelly Over Jab At Chrissy Teigen: 'She's Desperate'

King Charles' Coronation Is Stealing Spotlight From This Other Royal Celebration Today

51 TikTok Products Even Haters Will Agree Are Pretty Great

World NewsPrince HarryRoyalscoronation

Prince Harry To Leave Shortly After King Charles' Coronation For 1 Important Reason

The Duke of Sussex arrived on a commercial flight and it's understood he'll return to the U.S. soon after his father's coronation.
Dayna McAlpine

Prince Harry is set to return to the U.S. shortly after the coronation of his father King Charles III, HuffPost understands.

The Duke of Sussex left Los Angeles and traveled to Heathrow Airport on a commercial American Airlines flight on Friday morning – much to the surprise of his fellow passengers.

He landed in London at 11.23 a.m. but will jet off back home following Saturday’s proceedings.

Why? Today also marks his son Archie’s fourth birthday.

TOBY MELVILLE via Reuters

The father-of-two plans to arrive home in time to still celebrate his little one’s special day.

In today’s proceedings, Harry will not wear his military uniform or robes.

Despite having served in the Army for a decade and having completed two tours of Afghanistan, Harry will not be allowed to wear the military uniform as he is no longer a working royal, writes The Mirror.

It is understood that Harry will be sat in the third row during the service at Westminster Abbey as his father is enthroned.

He will sit between Princess Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank and Princess Alexandra - the cousin of the late Queen.

Go To Homepage
Dayna McAlpine - null

Popular in the Community