Prince Harry To Leave Shortly After King Charles' Coronation For 1 Important Reason

Prince Harry is set to return to the U.S. shortly after the coronation of his father King Charles III, HuffPost understands.

The Duke of Sussex left Los Angeles and traveled to Heathrow Airport on a commercial American Airlines flight on Friday morning – much to the surprise of his fellow passengers.

Advertisement

He landed in London at 11.23 a.m. but will jet off back home following Saturday’s proceedings.

Why? Today also marks his son Archie’s fourth birthday.

TOBY MELVILLE via Reuters

The father-of-two plans to arrive home in time to still celebrate his little one’s special day.

In today’s proceedings, Harry will not wear his military uniform or robes.

Despite having served in the Army for a decade and having completed two tours of Afghanistan, Harry will not be allowed to wear the military uniform as he is no longer a working royal, writes The Mirror.

It is understood that Harry will be sat in the third row during the service at Westminster Abbey as his father is enthroned.

He will sit between Princess Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank and Princess Alexandra - the cousin of the late Queen.