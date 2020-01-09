Prince Harry's Old Comments About The Throne Suddenly Feel So Relevant

He also said at the time that he wanted “to make something of my life” as senior member of the royal family while the focus was still on him.

“I feel there is just a smallish window when people are interested in me before [William’s children] take over, and I’ve got to make the most of it,” he said.

The comment about living in a goldfish bowl echoed sentiments the prince expressed during a chat with The Telegraph in April 2017.