Prince Harry And Jane Goodall Share Dance And 'Chimpanzee Greeting'

It’s a jungle in there.

Prince Harry and primatologist Jane Goodall shared an impromptu dance and a “chimpanzee greeting” during a Windsor Castle event for young conservationists on Tuesday, according to the royal’s Instagram. (See the video highlights below.)

As the two met in front of the Roots and Shoots Global Leadership Meeting, Goodall asked the Duke of Sussex if he recalled the “chimp greeting” from a previous occasion together, People reported. Harry acted like a chimp and patted her on the head as if she were a nervous female chimp. Then they hugged.

Cute stuff!

Goodall, 85, said the two had previously discussed Harry’s increased interest in conservation since he and the former Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, became parents to Archie. (Goodall visited the pair and their son in June.) “When you bring a child into the world, you have to worry about the future,” she said, per People.

The prince offered high praise for Goodall at the event.

“She is a woman of kindness, warmth, immense knowledge and a softness that’s needed by mankind just as much as it is chimpkind,” he said, per the Sun. “I’ve been admiring her work since I was a kid, and it was so wonderful to find that she was even more amazing in person.”